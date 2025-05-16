World

Chris Brown placed in custody by UK court over alleged assault

16 May 2025 - 14:20 By Phil Noble, Sam Tobin and Sam Tabahriti
Chris Brown live show in Johannesburg in December 2024.
Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

US singer Chris Brown was remanded into custody on Friday when he appeared in an English court charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm on a man in a London nightclub.

Brown was charged over an incident on February 19 2023 when he allegedly attacked a music producer with a bottle at the Tape nightclub in central London.

The 36-year-old was arrested at a hotel in Manchester, northern England, and appeared in the Manchester magistrate's court on Friday.

Prosecutor Hannah Nicholls said Brown committed an “unprovoked attack with a weapon in a nightclub full of people”.

The R&B star, known for hits such as Loyal, Run It and Under the Influence, is set to kick off a global tour next month, including shows in Manchester.

Brown, a two-time Grammy Award winner, was set to debut his “Breezy Bowl XX” tour on June 8 in the Netherlands.

Judge Joanne Hirst remanded Brown into custody before his next appearance in London's Southwark Crown Court on June 13. 

Reuters

READ MORE:

Double celebration: Tyla to host Nickelodeon Awards and feature on 'Smurfs' soundtrack

SA is beaming with pride over Tyla wins.
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Chris Brown files $500m lawsuit against producers of ‘defamatory’ documentary

American artist Chris Brown has filed a $500m lawsuit against Ample, LLC, Warner Brothers and individuals involved in producing the documentary ...
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Joburg celebrates economic boost from Chris Brown's sold-out shows

The City of Johannesburg is thrilled by the success of American artist Chris Brown's recent concerts at FNB Stadium in Soweto.
News
4 months ago

‘Good times over good morals’ - Experts weigh in on Chris Brown's visa

While the singer's application is between the state and himself, existing legislations suggest there may be reason to have denied his entry
Lifestyle
4 months ago

'South Africa. I love you. first show was history so let’s make it again' — Chris Brown

Chris Brown's South African performance at FNB Stadium was nothing short of spectacular.
Lifestyle
4 months ago
