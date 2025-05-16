World

Indonesia seizes ship carrying methamphetamine, cocaine worth $426m

16 May 2025 - 13:31 By Stanley Widianto and Ananda Teresia
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Methamphetamine and cocaine are kept before a press conference at an Indonesia navy base after the navy said it seized a ship carrying nearly two tonnes of the drugs off Sumatra.
Methamphetamine and cocaine are kept before a press conference at an Indonesia navy base after the navy said it seized a ship carrying nearly two tonnes of the drugs off Sumatra.
Image: INDONESIAN NAVY

Indonesia's navy seized a ship carrying nearly two tonnes of methamphetamine and cocaine worth almost $426m (R7.69bn) off Sumatra this week and arrested a Thai national and four Myanmar nationals aboard the vessel, the navy said on Friday.

Officers apprehended the ship after it turned off its lights and increased its speed to try to flee Indonesian waters in the Tanjung Balai Karimun region of Riau Islands province, the navy said.

Officers seized nearly 100 yellow and white sacks holding about 1.2 tonnes of cocaine and 705kg of methamphetamine worth$425.92m, a navy spokesperson said.

Indonesia has among the world's strictest anti-narcotics laws and drug trafficking is punishable by death.

The navy said the ship, bearing a Thai flag, was taken to a navy base in Tanjung Balai Karimun. It did not give details of the crew members' origins apart from their nationalities.

Officials are still investigating where the drugs came from and where the ship was headed, navy official Fauzi, who goes by one name, said in a press conference.

The seizure is among the largest busts in the country.

A record 190 tonnes of methamphetamine were seized in East and Southeast Asia in 2023 as organised crime groups exploited weak law enforcement to traffic the drugs, mainly via the Gulf of Thailand, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime said in a 2024 report.

The Golden Triangle — an area of northeast Myanmar that meets parts of Thailand and Laos — has a long history of producing drugs, mainly used by Asian crime syndicates which distribute the narcotics as far as Japan and New Zealand.

In 2022, 179kg of cocaine were found in waters near the port of Merak on Java island, at the time the largest cocaine seizure in the country, the UN drug agency said in a 2023 global report on cocaine.

Reuters

MORE:

Global criminal mastermind learnt the ropes in Krugersdorp

It’s a story stranger than epic fiction, and at its heart is an international criminal genius who grew up in Krugersdorp.
News
6 years ago

Philippines president says legal experts to consider clemency requests for convict Veloso

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said legal experts would consider clemency requests for Mary Jane Veloso, who had been sentenced to death ...
News
4 months ago

SA has 660 held abroad for drugs

SOUTH Africa has a staggering 660 citizens in foreign jails for drug-related offences. And, in addition to Janice Linden, 36, who was executed on ...
News
13 years ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Shock as four KZN health workers die in one week — two while on duty South Africa
  2. 15 delivery motorbikes impounded by JMPD in Rosebank shopping district South Africa
  3. Breaking barriers: Khadeejah Hansrod’s journey to education excellence South Africa
  4. State Security Agency now watching private airstrips: Ntshavheni Politics
  5. My grandmother was my first engineering teacher: global AI expert South Africa

Latest Videos

No sign of progress in Gaza as Donald Trump visits Qatar
Guinea residents register biometric data as junta commits to elections | REUTERS