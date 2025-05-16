World

Israeli army kills five Palestinian militants in West Bank after pregnant settler killed

16 May 2025 - 07:00 By Alexander Cornwell
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Damaged buildings after an Israeli raid in Tamoun in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on May 15 2025.
Damaged buildings after an Israeli raid in Tamoun in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on May 15 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Raneen Sawafta

Israel's military killed five Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, hours after a pregnant settler was killed in a shooting, as hardline pro-settler leaders including a government minister called for Palestinian towns to be razed.

The military said it had killed five “terrorists” and arrested a sixth barricaded in a building in Tamoun after an exchange of gunfire and the use of shoulder-fired missiles by Israeli soldiers.

The military wing of Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad later issued a statement saying five of its members were killed while clashing with Israeli forces that surrounded their house in Tamoun, north of the West Bank.

Tamoun is a Palestinian town about 35km from the Israeli settlement of Brukhin, near where the heavily pregnant woman, Tzeela Gez, was killed on Wednesday night in a shooting that drew strong condemnation from Israeli leaders.

The military said it was searching for those responsible for Wednesday's shooting, who  it did not identify, though it was not immediately clear whether the Tamoun operation was linked.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the shooting, which occurred amid one of the largest Israeli military operations in the West Bank in two decades and while the Israeli military bombards Gaza.

Gunfire could be heard in Tamoun on Thursday, while Reuters footage showed flames and black smoke on the top floor of a house as Israeli soldiers stood on the street outside. The Palestinian Wafa news agency said the Israeli military was demolishing the house where the Palestinian men had been killed.

The Israeli military said soldiers had identified the “terrorists” in a building during an overnight operation in Tamoun and the nearby city of Tubas. It recovered rifles used by the militants in the building in Tamoun, it said.

The military also said three armed individuals had been arrested in Tubas.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the military had taken the bodies of four of the deceased. The local Red Crescent said it had recovered a fifth body from a burning building.

Gez was shot near the Brukhin settlement while travelling to hospital with her husband to give birth. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, where her baby was delivered by caesarean section, Israeli media reported.

The baby was reportedly in a serious but stable condition, while Gez's husband Hananel was lightly injured.

As retribution, Israel's far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, said the nearby Palestinian towns of Bruqin and az-Zawiya should be destroyed in the same way cities in Gaza have been.

“Just as we are flattening Rafah, Khan Younis and Gaza (in the Gaza Strip), we must also flatten the terror nests in Judea and Samaria,” Smotrich said on social media, employing the term often used in Israel for the West Bank.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he hoped security forces would quickly find those responsible for Gez's death, while President Isaac Herzog expressed his condolences to her family.

The chief of Israel's general staff, Lt Gen Eyal Zamir, visited the troops searching for Gez's killer on Thursday near Brukhin.

The Israeli military has killed dozens of Palestinians and destroyed many homes since it launched an operation in January in the West Bank city of Jenin to root out militants.

Those killed have included members of Hamas and other militant groups but also some civilians, including women and children.

Reuters

READ MORE:

UN humanitarian chief slams aid plan for Gaza proposed by Israel, backed by US

UN aid chief Tom Fletcher on Tuesday criticised an Israel-initiated and US-backed humanitarian aid distribution plan for Gaza as a "fig leaf for ...
News
2 days ago

Israeli military issues new evacuation orders as death toll rises to 80

Israeli military strikes killed at least 80 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, local health authorities said, in an intensification of ...
News
1 day ago

Freed Israeli-American hostage leaves Gaza, Israel says no ceasefire

An Israeli-American hostage was released from 19 months of captivity in Gaza during a brief pause in fighting on Monday and reunited with his family, ...
News
3 days ago

Israeli intensifies Gaza bombardment as Trump visits region

Israeli military strikes killed at least 50 Palestinians across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, local health authorities said, in a significant ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Shock as four KZN health workers die in one week — two while on duty South Africa
  2. 15 delivery motorbikes impounded by JMPD in Rosebank shopping district South Africa
  3. Breaking barriers: Khadeejah Hansrod’s journey to education excellence South Africa
  4. State Security Agency now watching private airstrips: Ntshavheni Politics
  5. Tiny creatures are big business: Smuggled ants worth R4,163 each on black market South Africa

Latest Videos

World's first large-scale e-methanol plant opens in Denmark | REUTERS
Huge ice falls at glacier in Argentina stir awe and concern | REUTERS