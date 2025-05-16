World

Peru says suspect in miner killings arrested in Colombia

16 May 2025 - 10:33 By Marco Aquino
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Peru's interior ministry said in a post on X the arrest of Miguel Rodriguez, alias 'Cuchillo' or 'Knife', was the result of extensive intelligence work and co-ordination between the Peruvian and Colombian national police and Interpol.
Peru's interior ministry said in a post on X the arrest of Miguel Rodriguez, alias 'Cuchillo' or 'Knife', was the result of extensive intelligence work and co-ordination between the Peruvian and Colombian national police and Interpol.
Image: Screengrab from Reuters

Peru's interior ministry said on Thursday a suspect in the killing of 13 miners in the northern district of Pataz has been arrested in Colombia.

The ministry said in a post on X the arrest of Miguel Rodriguez, alias “Cuchillo” or “Knife”, was the result of extensive intelligence work and co-ordination between the Peruvian and Colombian National police and Interpol.

Earlier this month, workers at a gold mine in northern Peru were kidnapped and murdered by illegal miners allied with criminal groups, according to police and industry sources, among a wave of violence over control of the area which has forced the government to establish a military facility there.

A lawyer for the suspect, Kevin Diaz, told local radio station RPP his client had been in Venezuela for “a few days” before returning to Colombia, where he was arrested.

Rodriguez previously denied involvement in the killings in an interview with a local television station.

Illegal mining in Peru, mainly for gold, has begun moving more money than drug trafficking, between $3bn (R54.1bn) and $4bn (R72.2bn) per year, according to the government.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Peru declares emergency as crime wave grips capital, singer shot dead

Peru's government on Monday declared a state of emergency in the capital Lima and deployed soldiers to the streets to help quell a recent surge of ...
News
1 month ago

Peruvian fisherman lost for 95 days in Pacific Ocean returns home

A Peruvian fisherman who spent 95 days lost in the Pacific Ocean, eating roaches, birds and sea turtles to survive, is returning home to his family.
News
1 month ago

OPINION | Illegal gold mining is becoming the scourge of the Amazon

Rich nations are buying tons of the precious metal from South American producers, but no one likes to talk about how much comes from criminal mines ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Shock as four KZN health workers die in one week — two while on duty South Africa
  2. 15 delivery motorbikes impounded by JMPD in Rosebank shopping district South Africa
  3. Breaking barriers: Khadeejah Hansrod’s journey to education excellence South Africa
  4. State Security Agency now watching private airstrips: Ntshavheni Politics
  5. Higher education minister withdraws recently appointed Seta board chairs Politics

Latest Videos

Guinea residents register biometric data as junta commits to elections | REUTERS
Sir Keir Starmer says UK in talks with a number of countries about return hubs