‘We need to help starving Palestinians in Gaza’: Trump

16 May 2025 - 13:26 By Gram Slattery and Doina Chiacu
US President Donald Trump has backed aid for Palestinians. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

US President Donald Trump on Friday backed aid for Palestinians, saying people in Gaza are starving and adding he expected "a lot of good things" in the next month.

Asked whether he supported Israeli plans to expand the war in Gaza, Trump told reporters: "I think a lot of good things are going to happen over the next month, and we're going to see.

"We also have to help out the Palestinians. A lot of people are starving in Gaza, so we have to look at both sides."

Reuters

