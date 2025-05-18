World

China announces anti-dumping duties on plastics from US, EU, Japan and Taiwan

18 May 2025 - 11:00 By Colleen Howe
China's International Trade Representative and Vice Minister of Commerce Li Chenggang.
Image: Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters

China's commerce ministry on Sunday levied anti-dumping duties of as high as 74.9% on imports of POM copolymers, a type of engineering plastic, from the EU, US, Japan and Taiwan, according to an official announcement.

The highest anti-dumping rates of 74.9% were levied on imports from the US, while European shipments will face 34.5% duties.

China also slapped 35.5% duties on Japanese imports, except in the case of Asahi Kasei Corp, which was given a company-specific rate of 24.5%.

Gen duties of 32.6% were placed on imports from Taiwan, but Formosa Plastics and Polyplastics Taiwan received lower rates of 4% and 3.8%, respectively

Reuters

