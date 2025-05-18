The Israeli military said on Sunday it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen towards Israel, where sirens sounded in several areas.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said they had targeted Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv with two ballistic missiles.
The Houthis have continued to fire missiles at Israel in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, though they have agreed to halt attacks on US ships.
Israel has carried out strikes in response, including one on May 6 that damaged Yemen's main airport in Sanaa and killed several people.
IN PICS | Israel says it intercepted missile from Yemen
Image: Amir Cohen/Reuters
Reuters
