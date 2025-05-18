World

IN PICS | Israel says it intercepted missile from Yemen

18 May 2025 - 10:04 By Reuters
The interception of a missile that the Israeli military said was fired from Yemen, is seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, on Sunday.
Image: Amir Cohen/Reuters

The Israeli military said on Sunday it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen towards Israel, where sirens sounded in several areas.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said they had targeted Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv with two ballistic missiles.

The Houthis have continued to fire missiles at Israel in what they say is solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, though they have agreed to halt attacks on US ships.

Israel has carried out strikes in response, including one on May 6 that damaged Yemen's main airport in Sanaa and killed several people.

Reuters

