Air traffic breakdown disrupts Paris-Orly airport for second day

19 May 2025 - 12:31 By Dominique Vidalon
On Sunday afternoon, France's civil aviation regulator (DGAC) asked airlines to reduce flights by 15% on Monday — compared with demands for a 40% reduction on Sunday.
Image: 123RF / nickolay

Flights were disrupted on Monday at Paris-Orly airport though the situation was improving one day after an air traffic control system breakdown caused the cancellation and delays of hundreds of flights.

On Sunday afternoon, France's civil aviation regulator (DGAC) asked airlines to reduce flights by 15% on Monday — compared with demands for a 40% reduction on Sunday.

“The situation is improving,” the DGAC said, adding that “despite these preventive measures, delays are expected”.

The DGAC did not provide details on the cause of the breakdown.

Reuters

