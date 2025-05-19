World

Finland to use proceeds from frozen Russian assets to supply ammunition to Ukraine

19 May 2025 - 12:42 By Essi Lehto
Image: REUTERS/Alina Smutko

Finland will supply ammunition to Ukraine by using proceeds from frozen Russian assets, the Finnish defence ministry said on Monday.

“Finland has been selected as one of the states implementing EU measures to supply Ukraine with defence materiel using proceeds from frozen Russian assets,” the ministry said.

The ammunition would be procured from Finnish suppliers and is valued at €90m (R1.83bn), it said.

Reuters 

