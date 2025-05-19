Finland will supply ammunition to Ukraine by using proceeds from frozen Russian assets, the Finnish defence ministry said on Monday.
“Finland has been selected as one of the states implementing EU measures to supply Ukraine with defence materiel using proceeds from frozen Russian assets,” the ministry said.
The ammunition would be procured from Finnish suppliers and is valued at €90m (R1.83bn), it said.
Reuters
Finland to use proceeds from frozen Russian assets to supply ammunition to Ukraine
Image: REUTERS/Alina Smutko
Finland will supply ammunition to Ukraine by using proceeds from frozen Russian assets, the Finnish defence ministry said on Monday.
“Finland has been selected as one of the states implementing EU measures to supply Ukraine with defence materiel using proceeds from frozen Russian assets,” the ministry said.
The ammunition would be procured from Finnish suppliers and is valued at €90m (R1.83bn), it said.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Trump to speak to Putin on end to war in Ukraine as Europeans demand ceasefire
EU readying new sanctions to increase pressure on Russia, says Von der Leyen
Peace breakthrough unlikely as Putin declines to meet Zelensky in Turkey
WATCH | Putin's no-show in Turkey throws Ukraine talks into disarray
Russia jails head of independent election watchdog for five years
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos