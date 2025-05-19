An Indian climber and another from Romania died on Nepal's Mount Lhotse, the world’s fourth tallest peak, hiking officials said on Monday, taking the season's death toll to at least eight.
Rakesh Kumar, 39, from India, died on Sunday while descending from the 8,516m (27,940ft) mountain's summit, said Mohan Lamsal of Makalu Adventure, the Nepali company that organised his climb.
“He was coming down from the 8,000m (26,246ft) fourth camp when he suddenly collapsed,” Lamsal told Reuters. “Efforts to revive him by his Sherpa guide failed.”
Romania’s Barna Zsolt Vago, 48, died on the same day when he was going up to the Lhotse peak, according to Rajan Bhattarai of his Himalayan Guides company.
Further details were not available.
Several people die during the March-May climbing season in Nepal every year.
At least eight people have died on the Himalayas in Nepal, including two on Mount Everest during this climbing season that ends this month.
Reuters
Indian, Romanian climbers die on Lhotse peak in Nepal
Image: 123RF/ shico3000
