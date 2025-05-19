No diving rescue operations were needed because none of the 277 people on-board fell into the water, the navy said.
Mexican navy tall ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge, killing two
Image: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A Mexican navy sailing ship festooned with lights and a giant flag crashed into the landmark Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night, shearing the top of its masts, killing two people and injuring several others, said New York City mayor Eric Adams.
Videos online showed the training vessel Cuauhtémoc as it approached the bridge over the East River, close to the Brooklyn side of the span, which connects the borough with Manhattan.
Its 45m masts were too tall to clear the arched bridge at that point and toppled when the vessel, named after the last Aztec emperor, sailed underneath.
The Mexican navy said on social media late on Saturday 22 people were injured on board the ship, of which 19 were receiving medical attention in hospitals, and of those three were seriously injured.
Adams put the injured total at 17.
No diving rescue operations were needed because none of the 277 people on-board fell into the water, the navy said.
Naval cadets dressed in white uniforms could be seen dangling from the ship's crossbeams after the crash.
A female cadet and a male marine died from their injuries, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters on Sunday. Two of the injured remained in critical condition on Sunday afternoon, the New York police department said.
Sheinbaum said Mexico's navy was investigating the cause of the crash and that injured cadets were “doing better”. The US national transportation safety board is also investigating.
New York police said mechanical issues had probably caused the crash, without providing further details.
At one of the suspension bridge's bases, near the Brooklyn Bridge Park, online videos showed bystanders running as the massive vessel hit the bridge and veered towards the shore.
The bridge, a popular tourist attraction and a main conduit between Manhattan and Brooklyn, was completed in 1883. It was once the largest suspension bridge in the world.
The bridge sustained no major damage, a New York City transportation official said. Traffic reopened in both directions after a preliminary inspection.
Earlier, Mexico's foreign ministry said on social media Mexico's ambassador to the US and other officials were assisting affected cadets and had been in contact with local authorities.
The Cuauhtémoc was built at the Celaya Shipyards in Bilbao, Spain in 1981, according to the South Street Seaport Museum, which said on its website it was co-hosting the vessel's visit to New York, which had been scheduled to conclude on Saturday night. The public was invited to come aboard the ship during its visit.
The ship was disembarking from New York before heading to Iceland, the New York police official said.
Reuters
