Russia's prosecutor-general said on Monday it had banned human rights group Amnesty International as an “undesirable organisation”.
Founded in 1961 and headquartered in London, Amnesty International campaigns for human rights around the world, including on behalf of those it designates prisoners of conscience.
Russia's prosecutor-general said Amnesty International's London office was a “centre for the preparation of global Russophobic projects” and accused it of advocating of behalf of Ukraine, with which Russia is at war.
Amnesty did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Russia regularly designates organisations it says undermine its national security as “undesirable”. The designation mandates penalties of up to five years in prison for Russian citizens working with or funding designated groups.
Organisations previously banned as undesirable include US government-funded broadcaster RFE/RL and international environmental organisation Greenpeace.
Russia bans Amnesty International as 'undesirable' organisation
Image: RIA NOVOSTI/HANDOUT via REUTERS
Russia's prosecutor-general said on Monday it had banned human rights group Amnesty International as an “undesirable organisation”.
Founded in 1961 and headquartered in London, Amnesty International campaigns for human rights around the world, including on behalf of those it designates prisoners of conscience.
Russia's prosecutor-general said Amnesty International's London office was a “centre for the preparation of global Russophobic projects” and accused it of advocating of behalf of Ukraine, with which Russia is at war.
Amnesty did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Russia regularly designates organisations it says undermine its national security as “undesirable”. The designation mandates penalties of up to five years in prison for Russian citizens working with or funding designated groups.
Organisations previously banned as undesirable include US government-funded broadcaster RFE/RL and international environmental organisation Greenpeace.
MORE:
Trump to speak to Putin on end to war in Ukraine as Europeans demand ceasefire
EU readying new sanctions to increase pressure on Russia, says Von der Leyen
Russia jails head of independent election watchdog for five years
From London, a Russian film maker explores the pain of exile
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos