World

Russia bans Amnesty International as 'undesirable' organisation

19 May 2025 - 13:03 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a statement to the media at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 11 2025. File photo
Russian President Vladimir Putin gives a statement to the media at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 11 2025. File photo
Image: RIA NOVOSTI/HANDOUT via REUTERS

Russia's prosecutor-general said on Monday it had banned human rights group Amnesty International as an “undesirable organisation”.

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in London, Amnesty International campaigns for human rights around the world, including on behalf of those it designates prisoners of conscience.

Russia's prosecutor-general said Amnesty International's London office was a “centre for the preparation of global Russophobic projects” and accused it of advocating of behalf of Ukraine, with which Russia is at war.

Amnesty did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Russia regularly designates organisations it says undermine its national security as “undesirable”. The designation mandates penalties of up to five years in prison for Russian citizens working with or funding designated groups.

Organisations previously banned as undesirable include US government-funded broadcaster RFE/RL and international environmental organisation Greenpeace.

MORE:

Trump to speak to Putin on end to war in Ukraine as Europeans demand ceasefire

US President Donald Trump is set to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday about peace in Ukraine as European leaders demanded the ...
News
4 hours ago

EU readying new sanctions to increase pressure on Russia, says Von der Leyen

The EU is working on a new package of sanctions to increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine, EU Commission ...
News
3 days ago

Russia jails head of independent election watchdog for five years

The head of Russia's only independent election watchdog was sentenced on Wednesday to five years in a penal colony after being found guilty of ...
News
4 days ago

From London, a Russian film maker explores the pain of exile

Russian film maker Roma Liberov had long been fascinated by writers who fled the country after the 1917 Bolshevik revolution. He never imagined he ...
Lifestyle
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pastor Timothy Omotoso deported back to Nigeria South Africa
  2. UKZN's youngest PhD graduate 'unlocks secrets of gravity' South Africa
  3. Protesters impeding traffic on highway near Diepkloof, Soweto South Africa
  4. 'No conclusive evidence found of rape or sexual assault in Cwecwe case': NPA South Africa
  5. Education department to ensure that no boy child is left behind, says Gwarube South Africa

Latest Videos

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli | 19 May 2025
Russia launches largest drone attack after peace talks: Ukraine | REUTERS