Reuters
Trump tax bill passes in key US House committee vote
Image: REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon
US President Donald Trump's sweeping tax cut bill, stalled for days by Republican infighting over spending cuts, won approval from a key congressional committee on Sunday to advance towards possible passage in the House of Representatives later this week.
The action was a big win for Trump and House speaker Mike Johnson after hardline Republican conservatives on Friday blocked the bill from clearing the House budget committee over a dispute involving spending cuts to the Medicaid healthcare programme for lower-income Americans and the repeal of green energy tax credits.
Four hardline members of the committee's 21 Republicans allowed the legislation to advance by voting “present” in a rare Sunday night session. The bill passed in a 17-16 vote, with all Democrats voting against it.
The hardliners had spent much of the day in closed door negotiations with House Republican leaders and White House officials.
“The deliberations continue at this moment. They will continue into the week, and I suspect, right up until the time we put this big, beautiful bill before the House,” said House budget chair Jodey Arrington.
Non-partisan analysts said the bill, which would extend the 2017 tax cuts that were Trump's signature first term legislative win, would add $3-trillion to $5-trillion (R54.1-trillion to R90.2-trillion) to the nation's $36.2-trillion (R653-trillion) in debt over the next decade. Moody's cited the rising debt, which it said was on track to reach 134% of GDP by 2035, for its decision on Friday to downgrade the US credit rating.
Treasury secretary Scott Bessent dismissed the cut's significance in television interviews on Sunday, saying the bill would spur economic growth that would outpace what the nation owed.
“I don't put much credence in the Moody's downgrade,” Bessent told CNN's State of the Union programme, echoing White House criticism.
Economic experts warn the downgrade from the last of the three major credit agencies was a clear sign the US has too much debt and should prompt lawmakers to either increase revenue or spend less.
Congressional Republicans in 2017 also argued the tax cuts would pay for themselves by stimulating economic growth. But the non-partisan Congressional budget office estimated the changes increased the federal deficit by just under $1.9-trillion (R34.2-trillion) over a decade, even when including positive economic effects.
House of Representatives speaker Mike Johnson on Sunday said the chamber is “on track” to pass the bill, which the House budget committee planned to vote on in a 10pm hearing.
“We've had lots of conversations. We'll have more today,” Johnson said on Fox News Sunday with Shannon Bream when asked about hardline Republicans, including representatives Chip Roy of Texas and Ralph Norman of South Carolina, demanding more spending cuts.
Trump's Republicans hold a 220-213 majority in the House and are divided over how deeply to slash spending to offset the cost of the tax cuts.
Hardliners want cuts to the Medicaid health insurance programme, a move that moderates and some Republican senators have pushed back against, saying it would hurt the voters who elected Trump in November, and whose support they will need in 2026, when control of Congress is again up for grabs.
Plans for radical cuts in Trump’s budget
