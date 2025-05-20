World

Second man charged over fires at properties linked to UK PM Starmer

20 May 2025 - 10:51 By Sachin Ravikumar and Sarah Young
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A second man has been charged in an investigation into fires at properties linked to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. File photo.
A second man has been charged in an investigation into fires at properties linked to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. File photo.
Image: Henry Nicholls/Pool via REUTERS

British police said a Romanian national was charged with arson offences on Tuesday, the second man to be charged in an investigation into a series of fires at properties linked to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Police were called to a blaze at a property belonging to Starmer in north London earlier this month. No one was injured, but the entrance to the home was damaged.

Two further fires on separate days, targeting a nearby flat and a car, also linked to the prime minister, are part of the investigation.

A 21-year-old Ukrainian, Roman Lavrynovych, was charged over the fires last week.

Police said the Romanian national, 26-year-old Stanislav Carpiuc, will appear in a London court later on Tuesday charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life. He was arrested at London's Luton Airport on Saturday.

Police also arrested a third man in connection with the fires on Monday. He remains in police custody.

Counter-terrorism police have led the investigation, given the prime minister's involvement.

Starmer, who has lived at his official 10 Downing Street residence in central London since becoming prime minister last July, called the incidents “an attack on all of us, on our democracy and the values we stand for”.

Reuters

READ MORE:

WATCH | UK seeking third countries to host deported migrants, says Starmer

The British government is in talks with unspecified third countries about deals to send them migrants who have been refused the right to stay in ...
News
4 days ago

Trump heralds 'breakthrough' deal with UK

US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday announced a "breakthrough deal" on trade that leaves in place a 10% ...
News
1 week ago

Britons' confidence in economy falls to lowest since at least 1978, Ipsos MORI poll shows

Seventy-five percent of Britons expect the economy to get worse over the next 12 months, up eight percentage points since March, Ipsos said.
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Seven girls arrested after violent bullying seen on video South Africa
  2. Protesters impeding traffic on highway near Diepkloof, Soweto South Africa
  3. Newzroom Afrika anchor Aldrin Sampear apologises for road rage incident, ... South Africa
  4. 'Sell it or hand over to capable hands,’ say frustrated 27 Boxes traders South Africa
  5. WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Washington for working visit Politics

Latest Videos

The last-ditch race to save the Orinoco crocodile | REUTERS
Cayenne Turbo GT Full Lap On Board Camera