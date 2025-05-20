British police said a Romanian national was charged with arson offences on Tuesday, the second man to be charged in an investigation into a series of fires at properties linked to Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Police were called to a blaze at a property belonging to Starmer in north London earlier this month. No one was injured, but the entrance to the home was damaged.
Two further fires on separate days, targeting a nearby flat and a car, also linked to the prime minister, are part of the investigation.
A 21-year-old Ukrainian, Roman Lavrynovych, was charged over the fires last week.
Police said the Romanian national, 26-year-old Stanislav Carpiuc, will appear in a London court later on Tuesday charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life. He was arrested at London's Luton Airport on Saturday.
Police also arrested a third man in connection with the fires on Monday. He remains in police custody.
Counter-terrorism police have led the investigation, given the prime minister's involvement.
Starmer, who has lived at his official 10 Downing Street residence in central London since becoming prime minister last July, called the incidents “an attack on all of us, on our democracy and the values we stand for”.
Reuters
Second man charged over fires at properties linked to UK PM Starmer
Image: Henry Nicholls/Pool via REUTERS
