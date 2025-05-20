Taiwan wants peace and talks with China but must strengthen defences, president says

Taiwan wants peace and dialogue with China as war has no winners, but the government must continue to strengthen the island's defences, President Lai Ching-te said on Tuesday as he completed one year in office.
China calls Lai a “separatist” and has rebuffed his offers for talks. Lai rejects China's sovereignty claims over the democratic and separately governed island, saying only Taiwan's people can decide their future.
A government spokesperson said last week Taiwan could not rule out the possibility that China could mark the anniversary with military drills.
Speaking to reporters at the presidential office in central Taipei, Lai said Taiwan's people loved peace.
“I, too, am committed to peace. Because peace is priceless and war has no winners. But when it comes to seeking peace, we cannot have dreams or illusions,” he said.
Taiwan will continue to strengthen its defences as preparing for war is the best way to avoid it, Lai said.
“I also reiterate, Taiwan is happy to have exchanges and cooperation with China as long as there is reciprocal dignity. Using exchanges to replace hemming in, dialogue to replace confrontation.”
China's Taiwan affairs office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Its defence ministry last week said Lai was a “Taiwan Strait crisis maker” who had increased antagonism and confrontation and undermined peace and stability.
Last month, China held war games code-named “Strait Thunder-2025A” around Taiwan, the “A” at its end suggesting there could be more to come.
China called its May 2024 drills soon after Lai took office “Joint Sword-2024A”, and in October of that year staged “Joint Sword-2024B”.
Reuters
Image: REUTERS/Ann Wang/ File photo.
Reuters
