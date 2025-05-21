Munir later faced sharp domestic criticism for the jailing of Khan and cracking down on supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, and what critics alleged was rigging the general election last year to favour a rival party.
However, the conflict with India has turned that around, said Ayesha Siddiqa, author of Military Inc, a book on the Pakistan military.
“It has made the general stronger than any other previous generals. He is a hero,” she said, adding the contest between the neighbours will be headed by two hardliners, India's Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan's Munir, a devout Muslim.
“It's an Islamist general versus a religious strongman,” she said.
The military did not respond to questions sent by Reuters.
The spark for the latest fighting between the neighbours was an April 22 attack in Indian Kashmir that killed 26 people, most of them tourists. New Delhi blamed the incident on “terrorists” backed by Pakistan, a charge denied by Islamabad.
On May 7 the Indian military carried out air strikes on what it called “terrorist infrastructure” in Pakistan in response to the attack in Kashmir.
Pakistan claimed to have downed at least five or six Indian fighter jets and carried out air strikes on Indian military bases. India has indicated it suffered some losses and inflicted major damage on key Pakistani airbases and air defence systems.
Munir, who has memorised the Muslim holy book the Koran, has publicly underlined what he has said are fundamental differences between Islamic Pakistan and predominantly Hindu India.
“Our religion is different. Our customs are different. Our traditions are different,” he said in a speech in Islamabad a week before the attack in Indian Kashmir.
Beloved strongman: Support for Pakistan army chief Munir surges after India conflict
Image: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR)/Handout via REUTERS
Pakistan's army chief Gen Asim Munir is the most powerful man in the country, but his popular support has surged after the worst conflict in decades with arch-rival India, shattering criticism of interference in politics and harshly cracking down on opponents.
A grateful government has given him a rare promotion to field marshal “in recognition of the strategic brilliance and courageous leadership that ensured national security and decisively defeated the enemy”.
The military has ruled Pakistan for at least three decades since independence in 1947 and wielded extraordinary influence even with a civilian government in office. But it, and its hardline chief, have rarely received the widespread outpouring of affection seen this month that analysts said has reinforced the military's dominance in the nuclear-armed nation.
“Long live Gen Asim Munir” read placards held aloft at rallies in recent days in towns across Pakistan. His picture was put on lamp posts and bridges, with some banners saying “You are our saviour”.
A survey conducted after the conflict by Gallup Pakistan, a local pollster, found 93% of respondents felt their opinion of the military had improved.
India weighs plan to slash Pakistan water supply with new Indus River project
Munir's most bitter domestic foe, jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, also congratulated the military after this month's clashes with India, claimed by the two nations as a victory.
“It's my country, it's my army,” Khan said in a post on X last week. “I pay tribute to the Pakistan air force and all our military personnel for their professionalism and outstanding performance.”
Yousuf Nazar, a political commentator, said of Munir: "He has emerged as Pakistan's strongman with his military's reputation restored as a formidable force.”
Six months after he took charge in November 2022, Munir was faced with the most serious challenge to the military's hegemony when Khan's supporters attacked and ransacked military installations.
Munir later faced sharp domestic criticism for the jailing of Khan and cracking down on supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, and what critics alleged was rigging the general election last year to favour a rival party.
However, the conflict with India has turned that around, said Ayesha Siddiqa, author of Military Inc, a book on the Pakistan military.
“It has made the general stronger than any other previous generals. He is a hero,” she said, adding the contest between the neighbours will be headed by two hardliners, India's Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan's Munir, a devout Muslim.
“It's an Islamist general versus a religious strongman,” she said.
The military did not respond to questions sent by Reuters.
The spark for the latest fighting between the neighbours was an April 22 attack in Indian Kashmir that killed 26 people, most of them tourists. New Delhi blamed the incident on “terrorists” backed by Pakistan, a charge denied by Islamabad.
On May 7 the Indian military carried out air strikes on what it called “terrorist infrastructure” in Pakistan in response to the attack in Kashmir.
Pakistan claimed to have downed at least five or six Indian fighter jets and carried out air strikes on Indian military bases. India has indicated it suffered some losses and inflicted major damage on key Pakistani airbases and air defence systems.
Munir, who has memorised the Muslim holy book the Koran, has publicly underlined what he has said are fundamental differences between Islamic Pakistan and predominantly Hindu India.
“Our religion is different. Our customs are different. Our traditions are different,” he said in a speech in Islamabad a week before the attack in Indian Kashmir.
Indian military warns Pakistan against ceasefire violations
The Indian army “with all their wherewithal” cannot “intimidate” Pakistan, he said, peppering his comments with verses from the Koran.
“Pakistan needs to be a hard state.”
Pakistan's counterstrike against India was named by him as “Bunyan Marsoos” after a Koranic verse, which means Iron Wall, according to the military. It was launched on May 10 to coincide with dawn prayers, considered an auspicious time for Muslims.
Munir, the son of a school teacher, is an infantry officer and a former head of the powerful interservices intelligence and military intelligence. He remains army chief until November 2027 and could be appointed for another five-year term.
Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistani ambassador to the US, said even before the latest conflict, Munir was more hawkish on India than his predecessor as army chief, who had taken a more pragmatic and less ideological approach, seeking to improve relations.
“Conflicts with India remind Pakistanis of the fragility of their country and they rally to their army as the entity that will save the country,” said Haqqani.
“The recent show of strength and standing up to India has helped Gen Munir solidify his position within the country.”
Reuters
READ MORE:
India and Pakistan agree to an immediate ceasefire
Pakistan launched many attacks along India’s western border, India says
What has happened in India and Pakistan as they fight over Kashmir killings
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos