Iran executes man responsible for Azerbaijan embassy attack

21 May 2025 - 11:55 By Reuters
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian travelled to Azerbaijan last month, where he said Tehran hoped to resolve all issues jointly and to strengthen bilateral relations.
Image: Iran's Presidential website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

A man charged over a fatal shooting at Azerbaijan's embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran was executed on Wednesday, Iran's judiciary news outlet Mizan said.

The shooting, which took place in January 2023 and led to the killing of the Azeri embassy security chief, brought relations between Tehran and Baku to a new low, with the latter branding the shooting an “act of terrorism”.

Judicial authorities ruled the attack was for “personal reasons”, Mizan reported.

“I thought my wife was at Azerbaijan's embassy in Tehran and was not willing to meet me. I decided to go there with a Kalashnikov rifle,” the defendant said during his trial, according to Mizan.

The two neighbouring countries have had tense relations, with Baku accusing Tehran of discriminating against its large ethnic Azeri minority and Iran voicing concerns regarding Azerbaijan's ties with its arch-rival Israel, and potential border changes after a military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian travelled to Baku last month, where he said Tehran hoped to resolve all issues jointly and to strengthen bilateral relations.

Reuters

