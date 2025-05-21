Rubio said the $28.5bn (R510bn) budget request by the Trump administration for the 2025/2026 fiscal year will allow the state department to continue enacting Trump's vision while cutting $20bn (R356bn) of “duplicative, wasteful, and ideologically driven programmes”.
US is not withdrawing from the world, Rubio says during testy hearings in Congress
US secretary of state Marco Rubio on Tuesday insisted the country is not withdrawing from the world as he batted away criticism of cuts to aid and diplomatic budgets from former colleagues in Congress, some of whom regret voting to confirm him because he has not stood up to President Donald Trump.
In sometimes feisty first testimony as the country's top diplomat, Rubio was challenged over his role in the administration's crackdown on immigration, Trump's engagement with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the decision to prioritise the resettlement in the US of white South Africans over refugees from elsewhere.
Rubio said the intent of changes he is overseeing was “not to dismantle American foreign policy, and it is not to withdraw us from the world”, citing his travel since taking office.
“I hit 18 countries in 18 weeks,” Rubio told the Senate foreign relations committee.
“That doesn't sound like much of a withdrawal.”
Trump's administration has blocked mostly non-white refugee admissions from the rest of the world but has begun to resettle Afrikaners, the descendants of mostly Dutch settlers in SA, saying they faced discrimination and even genocide. SA's government denies the allegation of genocide.
“While you've turned away from a genocide in Sudan and invented one in SA, you've teamed up with President Trump to throw the Ukrainian people under the bus, and have been played like a fiddle by Vladimir Putin,” Democratic senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland said in a blistering critique of Rubio's about-face on issues he embraced as a senator, adding he regretted his vote for Rubio's nomination.
“Your regret for voting for me confirms I'm doing a good job,” Rubio retorted, before the hearing devolved into a shouting exchange, something unusual for a committee long known for bipartisanship.
On Russia, Rubio said Putin had not received any real concessions in the US effort to initiate talks to end the war in Ukraine and Russia sanctions remain in place.
During a second hearing, several Republicans voiced support for aid and other forms of soft power.
“This to me is national security in another form. To the people who don't get that, you're missing a lot,” said Republican senator Lindsey Graham, chair of the Senate appropriations foreign affairs subcommittee.
Rubio insisted many of the programmes he has cut did not serve US interests, and that Washington would remain the world's most generous donor of humanitarian aid.
The administration proposed a new $2.9bn (R52bn) America First Opportunity Fund that would take on foreign aid, building on “lessons we learnt from USAID”, Rubio said.
