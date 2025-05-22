A 6.1-magnitude quake struck off the Greek island of Crete on Thursday. Stock photo. Image: 123RF
All Greek fire brigade forces were on high alert across Crete on Thursday after a 6.1-magnitude quake hit off the Greek island in the Mediterranean Sea.
The service has not received any calls for assistance so far, the fire brigade said.
According to information, as a result of the earthquake, small landslides have been recorded on the provincial road network and in Heraklion, minor structural damages have been reported. The services of both the region of Crete and the municipalities are on heightened alert. pic.twitter.com/TWgD94hSDV
Greek fire brigade on high alert after 6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Crete
Image: 123RF
All Greek fire brigade forces were on high alert across Crete on Thursday after a 6.1-magnitude quake hit off the Greek island in the Mediterranean Sea.
The service has not received any calls for assistance so far, the fire brigade said.
Reuters
READ MORE
Strong earthquake strikes off Crete, felt in Egypt — no damage reported
Powerful earthquake shakes Istanbul
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Seram, Indonesia region, GFZ says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos