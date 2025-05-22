World

Greek fire brigade on high alert after 6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Crete

22 May 2025 - 08:36 By Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou
A 6.1-magnitude quake struck off the Greek island of Crete on Thursday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF
Image: 123RF

All Greek fire brigade forces were on high alert across Crete on Thursday after a 6.1-magnitude quake hit off the Greek island in the Mediterranean Sea.

The service has not received any calls for assistance so far, the fire brigade said.

