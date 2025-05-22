World

Netanyahu dismisses speculation of rift with Trump

22 May 2025 - 12:01 By James Mackenzie
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem on May 21 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday dismissed speculation of a fallout with the US administration after a visit to the Gulf by President Donald Trump that left out Israel.

Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE hauled in a series of big ticket business deals but fuelled media commentary pointing out that Israel, Washington's closest ally in the region, had not been included.

The visit followed Trump's decision to end a US bombing campaign against the Houthis in Yemen even as the Iranian-backed group continued to fire missiles at Israel and to seek nuclear talks with Iran.

Netanyahu, who previously made no public comment on the issue, told reporters at a news conference he had spoken to Trump about 10 days ago and the president told him: “Bibi, I want you to know I have a complete commitment to you and I have a complete commitment to the state of Israel.”

Amid growing international pressure on Israel, Trump has urged a quick end to the war in Gaza and spoken of the suffering of civilians in the besieged enclave, where an 11-week Israeli aid blockade has created a deep humanitarian crisis.

In a separate conversation a few days ago, Netanyahu said US vice-president JD Vance had told him: “Don't pay attention to these fake news stories about this rupture between us.”

Reuters 

