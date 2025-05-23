Top Haitian ministers called for urgent security support from neighbours at a meeting of the Organisation of American States (OAS) on Thursday, while the US signalled it would not continue funding aimed at holding back the nation's armed gangs.
Powerful gangs, armed with guns the UN believes are trafficked largely from the US and across the land border with the Dominican Republic, have taken control of most of the capital and expanded to the central plateau and agricultural heartlands, displacing more than a million people.
“While we remain determined to assist the Haitian people achieve the peace, security and prosperity they deserve, the US cannot continue shouldering such a significant financial burden,” US Caribbean affairs deputy assistant secretary Barbara Feinstein said at the meeting.
The US has cut much overseas aid and frozen some funding it earlier pledged to support a UN-backed mission in Haiti, and earlier this week secretary of state Marco Rubio suggested the OAS should play a greater role in supporting Haiti's security, such as mobilising a force.
“The OAS is uniquely positioned not only as a forum for diplomacy but as a vehicle for co-ordinated, concrete action,” Feinstein added.
Haiti calls for urgent regional gang-fighting support as US shies off funding
Image: Ralph Tedy Erol/REUTERS
Top Haitian ministers called for urgent security support from neighbours at a meeting of the Organisation of American States (OAS) on Thursday, while the US signalled it would not continue funding aimed at holding back the nation's armed gangs.
Powerful gangs, armed with guns the UN believes are trafficked largely from the US and across the land border with the Dominican Republic, have taken control of most of the capital and expanded to the central plateau and agricultural heartlands, displacing more than a million people.
“While we remain determined to assist the Haitian people achieve the peace, security and prosperity they deserve, the US cannot continue shouldering such a significant financial burden,” US Caribbean affairs deputy assistant secretary Barbara Feinstein said at the meeting.
The US has cut much overseas aid and frozen some funding it earlier pledged to support a UN-backed mission in Haiti, and earlier this week secretary of state Marco Rubio suggested the OAS should play a greater role in supporting Haiti's security, such as mobilising a force.
“The OAS is uniquely positioned not only as a forum for diplomacy but as a vehicle for co-ordinated, concrete action,” Feinstein added.
Kenya, Dominican Republic call for funds for struggling Haiti security effort
A handful of countries have pledged troops to the mission, but only a fraction of these have deployed. The Kenyan-led force remains under-resourced and has had little success in helping police hold off gangs' advances in and beyond the capital.
OAS special adviser Jared Genser recommended that unless the mission is proven capable of providing security for Haitians, the UN Security Council should vote to convert it to a formal peacekeeping mission — a measure repeatedly requested by Haitian leaders but opposed by veto members China and Russia.
Haitian defence minister Jean-Michel Moise said the situation was being fuelled by gangs profiting off cocaine trafficking from Colombia to buyer nations and arms trafficking from the US by sea and across the Dominican border.
“This criminal economy fuels a local war machine. Haiti is on the brink of being fully controlled by criminal gangs and we cannot allow that to happen. We desperately need the help of the international community,” he said.
Haiti counts about 12,000 police and 1,000 military officers for a population of nearly 12-million, officials said.
Moise also called for restrictions — including some based on implications in human rights abuses — on selling arms to Haiti's government to be eased, citing gangs' easy access to militarised weapons.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Macron says joint Franco-Haiti commission will examine 'painful' past
Kenyan police in Haiti suffer more casualties in clashes with gangs
Kenyan MSS officer reported missing in Haiti after incident with gangs
Search for survivors turns grim after Dominican Republic nightclub catastrophe
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos