World

Harvard sues Trump administration for blocking enrolment of foreign students

23 May 2025 - 15:19 By Jonathan Stempel
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
People walk on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US. File photo
People walk on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, US. File photo
Image: Reuters/Faith Ninivaggi

Harvard University filed suit on Friday over President Donald Trump's decision to revoke the Ivy League school's ability to enrol international students.

In a complaint filed in Boston federal court, Harvard called the revocation a “blatant violation” of the US constitution and other federal laws and said it had an “immediate and devastating effect” on the university and more than 7,000 visa holders.

“With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard's student body, international students who contribute significantly to the university and its mission,” Harvard said.

“It is the latest act by the government in clear retaliation for Harvard exercising its First Amendment rights to reject the government's demands to control Harvard's governance, curriculum and the 'ideology' of its faculty and students,” the university added.

Homeland security secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday ordered the termination of Harvard's student and exchange visitor programme certification, effective with the 2025-2026 academic year.

She accused Harvard of “fostering violence, anti-Semitism and co-ordinating with the Chinese Communist Party”.

Harvard enrolled nearly 6,800 international students in its current school year, equal to 27% of total enrolment, according to university statistics.

It said the revocation would force it to retract admissions for thousands of people and has thrown “countless” academic programmes, clinics, courses and research laboratories into disarray just a few days before graduation.

“Without its international students, Harvard is not Harvard,” the 389-year-old school said.

Reuters

MORE:

Trump administration freezes future grants to Harvard

Trump administration demands policy changes from Harvard, which rejects demands, sues over $2.3 billion funding cut
News
2 weeks ago

WATCH | US academic leaders unite against Trump’s higher education policies

More than 170 university, college and scholarly society presidents published a joint statement on Tuesday opposing US President Donald Trump ...
News
4 weeks ago

Trump administration says Harvard may lose ability to enrol foreign students

Department of homeland security secretary Kristi Noem also announced on Wednesday the termination of two DHS grants totalling more than $2.7m to ...
News
1 month ago

US freezes funding for Cornell and Northwestern universities in latest crackdown

US President Donald Trump's administration has frozen more than $1bn in funding for Cornell University and $790m for Northwestern University while it ...
News
1 month ago

US to freeze Brown University grants, calls for restrictions at Harvard

The US government plans to freeze grants to Brown University and separately set conditions that Harvard University must meet, including a mask ban ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Snow brings bitterly cold weather with rain and destructive winds South Africa
  2. Keep dreaming: Wits law graduate says mentorship helped him defy the odds South Africa
  3. Bank executive kidnapped in Edenvale rescued in Thembisa, five arrested South Africa
  4. Level 2 weather warning for KZN residents South Africa
  5. Pirates fan dedicates honours degree to departing coach José Riveiro South Africa

Latest Videos

Ukraine pitches tougher Russia sanctions plan to EU as US wavers | REUTERS
Trump's Golden Dome program represents 'a sea change,' says analyst | REUTERS