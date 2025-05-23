Harvard University filed suit on Friday over President Donald Trump's decision to revoke the Ivy League school's ability to enrol international students.
In a complaint filed in Boston federal court, Harvard called the revocation a “blatant violation” of the US constitution and other federal laws and said it had an “immediate and devastating effect” on the university and more than 7,000 visa holders.
“With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard's student body, international students who contribute significantly to the university and its mission,” Harvard said.
“It is the latest act by the government in clear retaliation for Harvard exercising its First Amendment rights to reject the government's demands to control Harvard's governance, curriculum and the 'ideology' of its faculty and students,” the university added.
Homeland security secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday ordered the termination of Harvard's student and exchange visitor programme certification, effective with the 2025-2026 academic year.
She accused Harvard of “fostering violence, anti-Semitism and co-ordinating with the Chinese Communist Party”.
Harvard enrolled nearly 6,800 international students in its current school year, equal to 27% of total enrolment, according to university statistics.
It said the revocation would force it to retract admissions for thousands of people and has thrown “countless” academic programmes, clinics, courses and research laboratories into disarray just a few days before graduation.
“Without its international students, Harvard is not Harvard,” the 389-year-old school said.
Reuters
Harvard sues Trump administration for blocking enrolment of foreign students
Image: Reuters/Faith Ninivaggi
Harvard University filed suit on Friday over President Donald Trump's decision to revoke the Ivy League school's ability to enrol international students.
In a complaint filed in Boston federal court, Harvard called the revocation a “blatant violation” of the US constitution and other federal laws and said it had an “immediate and devastating effect” on the university and more than 7,000 visa holders.
“With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard's student body, international students who contribute significantly to the university and its mission,” Harvard said.
“It is the latest act by the government in clear retaliation for Harvard exercising its First Amendment rights to reject the government's demands to control Harvard's governance, curriculum and the 'ideology' of its faculty and students,” the university added.
Homeland security secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday ordered the termination of Harvard's student and exchange visitor programme certification, effective with the 2025-2026 academic year.
She accused Harvard of “fostering violence, anti-Semitism and co-ordinating with the Chinese Communist Party”.
Harvard enrolled nearly 6,800 international students in its current school year, equal to 27% of total enrolment, according to university statistics.
It said the revocation would force it to retract admissions for thousands of people and has thrown “countless” academic programmes, clinics, courses and research laboratories into disarray just a few days before graduation.
“Without its international students, Harvard is not Harvard,” the 389-year-old school said.
Reuters
MORE:
Trump administration freezes future grants to Harvard
WATCH | US academic leaders unite against Trump’s higher education policies
Trump administration says Harvard may lose ability to enrol foreign students
US freezes funding for Cornell and Northwestern universities in latest crackdown
US to freeze Brown University grants, calls for restrictions at Harvard
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos