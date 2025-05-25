South Korea's presidential front-runner Lee Jae-myung said on Sunday that extra budget would be necessary to boost the domestic economy in the short term.
Lee, while calling for the public to get out to vote ahead of the June 3 election, said if elected he would form a task force run by himself to tackle the slowing economy.
“I will swiftly prepare immediately actionable economic measures, and actively respond to the domestic economic slowdown with the determination to fight the recession,” Lee told reporters.
South Korea presidential front-runner Lee says extra budget needed for economy
Image: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/ File Photo
