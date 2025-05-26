World

WATCH | French President Macron plays down 'shove' from wife in Vietnam

26 May 2025 - 14:52 By Thinh Nguyen, Elizabeth Pineau and Dominique Vidalon
French President Emmanuel Macron stands near the door of a plane as a hand appears and pushes his face away, in Hanoi, Vietnam on May 25 2025, in this screengrab from a video.
French President Emmanuel Macron stands near the door of a plane as a hand appears and pushes his face away, in Hanoi, Vietnam on May 25 2025, in this screengrab from a video.
Image: Reuters TV

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday played down an incident in which his wife, Brigitte, pushed him in the face as the couple arrived in Vietnam to begin a tour of Southeast Asia.

In a video, Brigitte Macron appeared to shove her husband before he descended from the presidential plane late on Sunday, causing him to step back before he recovered and waved to the cameras on the tarmac below.

She remained momentarily hidden behind the plane's fuselage, blocking any view of her body language. The couple, who have been married since 2007, then descended the steps together, with Brigitte refusing her husband's arm.

“I was bickering, or rather joking, with my wife,” Macron told reporters in Hanoi. “It's nothing.”

He cautioned that this was not the first time in recent weeks that the content of videos of him had been twisted by people he described as “crackpots”.

Macron cited a video shared on social media that showed him removing a crumpled white object from a table on a train during a visit to Ukraine. Some social media users suggested — without providing evidence — that the object was a bag of cocaine. Macron said it was a tissue and his office accused France's enemies of spreading fake news.

Earlier on Monday, an Elysee official said of the latest video: “It was a moment when the president and his wife were relaxing one last time before the start of the trip by having a laugh.

“It was a moment of closeness.”

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chairman of Vietnam's National Assembly Tran Thanh Man shake hands at the National Assembly, during Macron's first official trip to the country, in Hanoi on May 26, 2025.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Chairman of Vietnam's National Assembly Tran Thanh Man shake hands at the National Assembly, during Macron's first official trip to the country, in Hanoi on May 26, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa/Pool

Macron's visit to Vietnam, the first by a French president in almost a decade, comes as he aims to boost France's influence in its former colony.

Vietnam, which has a heavily export-driven economy, has made concessions to the US in trade talks in a bid to avoid 46% tariffs. But Brussels has concerns that Vietnam's efforts to buy more American goods could come at Europe's expense.

US President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to impose 50% tariffs on imports from the EU, but softened his stance two days later, restoring a July 9 deadline for talks between Washington and Brussels. 

Reuters

France, Vietnam sign deals worth $10bn as Macron visits Hanoi

Deals covered the purchase of aeroplanes, co-operation on nuclear energy, defence, rail and maritime transport, earth-observation satellites and ...
News
50 minutes ago

Netanyahu accuses France, Britain and Canada of 'emboldening' Hamas

"You're on the wrong side of humanity and you're on the wrong side of history," Netanyahu said.
News
2 days ago

Trump to speak to Putin on end to war in Ukraine as Europeans demand ceasefire

US President Donald Trump is set to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday about peace in Ukraine as European leaders demanded the ...
News
1 week ago

King Charles to host Macron for state visit in July

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla will host France's Emmanuel Macron and his wife at Windsor Castle in July after the French president ...
News
1 week ago

French development agency to invest in Morocco-ruled Western Sahara

The French Development Agency says it will invest €150m (R3.05bn) in Western Sahara in 2025-2026, following Paris's recognition of Morocco's ...
News
1 week ago

France could recognise Palestinian state in June, says Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday France could recognise a Palestinian state in June, adding that in turn some countries in the ...
News
1 month ago
