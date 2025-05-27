World

Divers cleaning up seabed off Greece’s Alonissos island raise alarm over marine pollution

27 May 2025 - 11:22 By Stelios Misinas
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Volunteer divers of the environmental group Aegean Rebreath gather waste from the bottom of the seabed at the port of Votsi on the island of Alonissos in Greece on May 24 2025.
Volunteer divers of the environmental group Aegean Rebreath gather waste from the bottom of the seabed at the port of Votsi on the island of Alonissos in Greece on May 24 2025.
Image: Stelios Misinas/Reuters

Off the Greek island of Alonissos in the eastern Aegean Sea, volunteer divers grab decaying plastic bottles, a tyre and a rusted anchor chain from the seabed and place them in a trash bag as part of an EU-funded cleanup to protect marine life.

The items recovered at Alonissos, a favourite tourist spot for its green-blue waters and Europe's largest protected marine park, represent a tiny part of the tens of thousands of tons of waste that litter the Mediterranean Sea every year.

The park, set up off Alonissos in the early 1990s, is home to one of the world's last remaining colonies of the Monk seal, and a refuge for more than 300 fish species, dolphins and sea turtles.

Its existence has made locals and tourists increasingly aware of the risks of marine pollution, said Theodora Francis, 31, a diver who joined the two-day initiative.

"We visited about five areas to check whether we would find rubbish," Francis said.

"In most areas we didn't but in some we did."

She said the main port of Votsi, where most tourism and fishing occurs, was the site of most litter.

To protect its coastal biodiversity, Greece has promised to create another two marine parks in the Aegean Sea and the Ionian Sea in the west, part of 21 initiatives worth €780m (R15.8bn).

It has legislated the expansion of marine protected areas to 30% of its territorial waters by 2030, and has submitted plans to the EU setting out how it will organise fishing, tourism and offshore energy.

"People all over the globe should know we have the strength to change everything. We  believe in the individual responsibility of people, we invest in this," said George Sarelakos, 46, president of the Greece-based agency which organised the cleanup, Aegean Rebreath.

For Francis, Alonissos can be a model for the protection of the seas.

"If every island had the same interest in taking care of their environment, we would have the Alonissos situation in many more islands."

Reuters

READ MORE:

Clean-up operations along coast after pharmaceutical bottles wash ashore

In recent weeks there have been several incidents involving the loss of containers at sea.
News
8 months ago

Beach water readings should be taken with a pinch of salt, say experts

As holidaymakers flock to the coast, it’s by no means certain that it’s safe to go in the water
News
5 months ago

Litter stings worse than jellyfish and bluebottles for ocean swimmer

Environmental activist Sarah Ferguson follows international Channel rules, which means she can’t use any aids such as flippers or wetsuits.
News
3 years ago

Ready, Neli, go! Soweto rowers ready for World Masters Regatta

Neli Masenya enjoyed swimming as a kid, so when a recruiter arrived at her school in 2008 and asked who could swim, she raised her hand ...
Sport
1 year ago

Swimmer reaches 2,000 mark for water 'hippo rollers' to remote villages

Another 450 of the plastic "hippo rollers" were distributed at the weekend, taking Andrew Chin's total water container roll-out to more than 2,000 ...
News
1 month ago

'Say goodbye to Cape Town tourists if you don't stop marine pollution,' says ActionSA

Cape Town risks an exodus of tourists similar to eThekwini if it doesn’t stop pumping raw sewage into the ocean, ActionSA said on Monday.
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Shot in arm for Earthshot projects helping to save the planet News
  2. Surf's up for headless chickens: Ritual slaughter bedevils KZN beaches News
  3. Suck it up! Plastic straws will soon be history News
  4. Sydney closes nine beaches due to mysterious ball-shaped debris World
  5. Beachcomber hunts for jewels in the sea — to reunite with owners News
  6. Environment minister lists ‘Big 6’ priorities, four global roles in first 100 ... News
  7. It's a quick, affordable hop to beachy bliss at new Emerald Resort, Zanzibar Travel

Most read

  1. Porsche driver 'over booze limit' arrested after taxi crash in Cape Town South Africa
  2. Elephants' translocation in Addo designed to 'restore ecological balance' South Africa
  3. ‘We became one heart’: Rescue teams, community stand by family affected by ... South Africa
  4. Police search for man who 'killed woman and dumped her body' South Africa
  5. Radio DJ Darren Scott succumbs to cancer South Africa

Latest Videos

Tsotsi | "Preying on the Weak' (HD) | Presley Chweneyagae, Jerry Mofokeng | 2006
Cobra from The river 😂😂💯🔥most funny moments |compilation video