Divers cleaning up seabed off Greece’s Alonissos island raise alarm over marine pollution

Off the Greek island of Alonissos in the eastern Aegean Sea, volunteer divers grab decaying plastic bottles, a tyre and a rusted anchor chain from the seabed and place them in a trash bag as part of an EU-funded cleanup to protect marine life.
The items recovered at Alonissos, a favourite tourist spot for its green-blue waters and Europe's largest protected marine park, represent a tiny part of the tens of thousands of tons of waste that litter the Mediterranean Sea every year.
The park, set up off Alonissos in the early 1990s, is home to one of the world's last remaining colonies of the Monk seal, and a refuge for more than 300 fish species, dolphins and sea turtles.
Its existence has made locals and tourists increasingly aware of the risks of marine pollution, said Theodora Francis, 31, a diver who joined the two-day initiative.
"We visited about five areas to check whether we would find rubbish," Francis said.
"In most areas we didn't but in some we did."
She said the main port of Votsi, where most tourism and fishing occurs, was the site of most litter.
To protect its coastal biodiversity, Greece has promised to create another two marine parks in the Aegean Sea and the Ionian Sea in the west, part of 21 initiatives worth €780m (R15.8bn).
It has legislated the expansion of marine protected areas to 30% of its territorial waters by 2030, and has submitted plans to the EU setting out how it will organise fishing, tourism and offshore energy.
"People all over the globe should know we have the strength to change everything. We believe in the individual responsibility of people, we invest in this," said George Sarelakos, 46, president of the Greece-based agency which organised the cleanup, Aegean Rebreath.
For Francis, Alonissos can be a model for the protection of the seas.
"If every island had the same interest in taking care of their environment, we would have the Alonissos situation in many more islands."
Reuters
Divers cleaning up seabed off Greece’s Alonissos island raise alarm over marine pollution
Image: Stelios Misinas/Reuters
