EU rejects Russia's request for talks on carbon border tariff, WTO document shows

27 May 2025 - 11:15 By Emma Farge
'The EU is of the view that the consultations requested by the Russian Federation cannot be fruitful and cannot lead to a mutually satisfactory solution of [the] matter at hand,' an EU document submitted to the WTO on May 26 read.
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

The EU has rejected a Russian request for consultations on its carbon border adjustment package, a World Trade Organisation (WTO) document showed on Monday, citing Russia's “war of aggression” against Ukraine as the reason.

Russia requested consultations with the EU over its carbon border levy earlier this month at the WTO — the first step in a dispute before formal proceedings begin.

“The EU is of the view that the consultations requested by the Russian Federation cannot be fruitful and cannot lead to a mutually satisfactory solution of [the] matter at hand,” an EU document submitted to the WTO on May 26 read.

