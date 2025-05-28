World

WATCH | Cargo ship refloated after narrowly missing home in Norway

28 May 2025 - 07:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

A container ship was refloated after it crashed into a garden in Norway and narrowly missed a house.

READ MORE:

Mexican navy tall ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge, killing two

A Mexican navy sailing ship festooned with lights and a giant flag crashed into the landmark Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night, shearing the top of ...
News
1 week ago

Container ship captain arrested after UK tanker crash

British police arrested the captain of a cargo ship on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter on Tuesday, a day after the vessel crashed into a ...
News
2 months ago

Divers to search Baltimore Harbour for six presumed dead in bridge collapse

Search divers were expected to return near dawn on Wednesday to the waters surrounding the twisted ruins of a bridge knocked down in Baltimore ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Joshlin Smith 'very likely' abused after kidnap, says human trafficking expert South Africa
  2. Radio DJ Darren Scott succumbs to cancer South Africa
  3. 'I can’t stop thinking about her laugh': Tributes flow for murdered Olorato ... South Africa
  4. Police search for man who 'killed woman and dumped her body' South Africa
  5. Rand Water maintenance to hit Gauteng, North West from Thursday South Africa

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith's convicted kidnappers back in court for sentencing
Vegetable orchestra plays classics on carrots and zucchini | REUTERS