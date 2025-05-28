The classical music of Mozart could be heard echoing around the streets of the southern English town of Esher.
Outside Garson's farm shop, an ensemble of musicians turned carrots, zucchini and bell peppers into working instruments to perform famous tunes for passers-by.
WATCH | Vegetable orchestra plays classics on carrots and zucchini
