Trump bid to deport Columbia activist Khalil likely unconstitutional, judge says

A US judge said the Trump administration's bid to deport Columbia University student and pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil is likely unconstitutional.
US district judge Michael Farbiarz in Newark, New Jersey, said yesterday he will issue a further order with next steps soon. Khalil is in immigration detention in Louisiana.
Khalil was arrested on March 8 after the state department revoked his green card under a little-used provision of US immigration law granting the US secretary of state the power to seek the deportation of any non-citizen whose presence in the country is deemed adverse to US foreign policy interests.
Farbiarz wrote that Khalil was likely to succeed in his argument that the provision “is unconstitutional as applied to him”.
Khalil was the first known foreign student to be arrested as part of President Donald Trump's bid to deport foreign students who took part in pro-Palestinian protests that swept US college campuses after Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and Israel's subsequent military assault.
Civil rights groups argue that Trump's administration unlawfully detained the 30-year-old public policy student in retaliation for his criticism of Israel's military campaign in Gaza.
The Hamas attack killed 1,195 people, according to Israeli tallies, and Israel's military campaign has killed more than 53,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry.
Khalil, a Palestinian who was born and raised in a refugee camp in Syria, entered the US on a student visa in 2022 and became a lawful permanent resident last year through his wife Noor Abdalla, an American citizen.
Khalil and his supporters say his arrest and attempted deportation are violations of his right to freedom of speech under the US constitution's First Amendment.
Federal judges in recent weeks have ordered another Palestinian Columbia student, Mohsen Mahdawi, and a Turkish student at Tufts University in Massachusetts, Rumeysa Ozturk, to be released from immigration detention while they challenge the government's efforts to deport them.
Reuters
Trump bid to deport Columbia activist Khalil likely unconstitutional, judge says
Image: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
