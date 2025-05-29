World

Trump bid to deport Columbia activist Khalil likely unconstitutional, judge says

29 May 2025 - 12:21 By Luc Cohen
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mahmoud Khalil was born and raised in a Palestinian refugee camp in Syria and came to the US on a student visa in 2022, getting his US permanent residency green card last year.
Mahmoud Khalil was born and raised in a Palestinian refugee camp in Syria and came to the US on a student visa in 2022, getting his US permanent residency green card last year.
Image: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

A US judge said the Trump administration's bid to deport Columbia University student and pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil is likely unconstitutional.

US district judge Michael Farbiarz in Newark, New Jersey, said yesterday he will issue a further order with next steps soon. Khalil is in immigration detention in Louisiana.

Khalil was arrested on March 8 after the state department revoked his green card under a little-used provision of US immigration law granting the US secretary of state the power to seek the deportation of any non-citizen whose presence in the country is deemed adverse to US foreign policy interests.

Farbiarz wrote that Khalil was likely to succeed in his argument that the provision “is unconstitutional as applied to him”.

Khalil was the first known foreign student to be arrested as part of President Donald Trump's bid to deport foreign students who took part in pro-Palestinian protests that swept US college campuses after Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and Israel's subsequent military assault.

Civil rights groups argue that Trump's administration unlawfully detained the 30-year-old public policy student in retaliation for his criticism of Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

The Hamas attack killed 1,195 people, according to Israeli tallies, and Israel's military campaign has killed more than 53,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Khalil, a Palestinian who was born and raised in a refugee camp in Syria, entered the US on a student visa in 2022 and became a lawful permanent resident last year through his wife Noor Abdalla, an American citizen.

Khalil and his supporters say his arrest and attempted deportation are violations of his right to freedom of speech under the US constitution's First Amendment.

Federal judges in recent weeks have ordered another Palestinian Columbia student, Mohsen Mahdawi, and a Turkish student at Tufts University in Massachusetts, Rumeysa Ozturk, to be released from immigration detention while they challenge the government's efforts to deport them.

Reuters

READ MORE

Jailed Columbia student Khalil meets newborn son for first time

Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student and pro-Palestinian activist arrested by US immigration agents in March, met his month-old son for the ...
News
6 days ago

Detained Columbia student protester must be allowed to meet wife, judge rules

Detained Columbia University student and pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil must be allowed to meet his wife, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

US immigration judge rules Palestinian Columbia student Khalil can be deported

A US immigration judge ruled on Friday that Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil can be deported, allowing President Donald Trump's administration to ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former first lady Zanele Mbeki awarded honorary doctorate from UP South Africa
  2. Arrest made in KZN in connection with murder of Olorato Mongale: police ... South Africa
  3. Sizekhaya Holdings wins R180bn lottery licence South Africa
  4. Former policeman Andries Nel in court for fraud and money laundering South Africa
  5. Residents ‘fighting a losing battle’ after gun battle between zama zamas and ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Can Tech Fix Africa’s Property Puzzle? Proply’s Wesley Roos Thinks So
Migrant boat capsizes near Canary Islands