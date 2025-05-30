World

Unilever’s Ben & Jerry’s calls war in Gaza a ‘genocide’

30 May 2025 - 10:48 By Jessica DiNapoli
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Unilever and Ben & Jerry's have been at odds since at least 2021 when the Chubby Hubby ice cream maker said it would stop selling in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. File photo.
Unilever and Ben & Jerry's have been at odds since at least 2021 when the Chubby Hubby ice cream maker said it would stop selling in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

The independent board of Ben & Jerry's said the conflict in Gaza is a genocide, escalating a bitter feud between the ice cream maker and its longtime London-based corporate parent Unilever.

“Ben & Jerry's believes in human rights and advocates for peace, and we join with those around the world who denounce the genocide in Gaza,” the board said in a statement viewed by Reuters.

“We stand with all who raise their voices against genocide in Gaza, from petition-signers to street marchers to those risking arrest.”

Unilever and Ben & Jerry's have been at odds since at least 2021 when the Chubby Hubby ice cream maker said it would stop selling in Israeli-occupied West Bank. Ben & Jerry's sued its owner last year over its alleged attempts to silence it on Gaza and criticise US President Donald Trump. Its statement on Gaza is unusual for a major US brand.

A Unilever spokesperson said the comments reflect the views of the independent social mission board of Ben & Jerry's, and they do not speak for anyone other than themselves.

“We call for peace in the region and for relief for all those whose lives have been impacted,” the spokesperson said.

Unilever asked a US judge to dismiss Ben & Jerry's lawsuit. The company is also in the process of separating out its ice cream business, including Vermont-based Ben & Jerry's, to an independent company this summer.

Ben & Jerry's has said its year 2000 merger agreement with Unilever gave its independent board “primary responsibility” to pursue the company's social mission. The crux of the dispute between Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever is how much leeway the board has.

Reuters

READ MORE:

US says Israel accepts Gaza ceasefire plan but Hamas cool to it

Israel has agreed to a US ceasefire proposal for Gaza, the White House said on Thursday, and Hamas said it was reviewing the plan though its terms ...
News
8 hours ago

Deadly break-in at UN warehouse as aid trickles into Gaza

A UN warehouse in war-torn Gaza was broken into by “hordes of hungry people” on Wednesday as aid trickles into the Palestinian enclave on the brink ...
News
1 day ago

Palestinians storm US-backed aid centre despite concerns over checks

Thousands of Palestinians on Tuesday rushed an aid distribution site in Gaza operated by a foundation backed by the US and Israel, with desperation ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UP student graduates with degree in actuarial science at 17 South Africa
  2. Kelly Smith sentenced to life in prison for trafficking her daughter Joshlin South Africa
  3. Former first lady Zanele Mbeki awarded honorary doctorate from UP South Africa
  4. Arrest made in KZN in connection with murder of Olorato Mongale: police ... South Africa
  5. Capetonian murdered in US, husband arrested South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside Focalistic’s surprise, star-studded, black-tie 29th birthday soirée
Mexico's cartels recruit children and groom them into killers | REUTERS