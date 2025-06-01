World

Germany's new chancellor Merz to meet Trump in Washington on Thursday

01 June 2025 - 09:10 By Reuters
German's new chancellor Friedrich Merz will meet US president Donald Trump on Thursday. File Photo
German's new chancellor Friedrich Merz will meet US president Donald Trump on Thursday. File Photo
Image: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Germany's new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, will travel to Washington to meet US President Donald Trump on Thursday, German and US officials said on Saturday.

This will be Merz's first visit to the US since taking office on May 6, and comes amid high tensions between the trans-Atlantic partners over trade and the Russian war in Ukraine.

The visit was confirmed by a German government spokesperson and a White House official.

Reuters

