Germany's new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, will travel to Washington to meet US President Donald Trump on Thursday, German and US officials said on Saturday.
This will be Merz's first visit to the US since taking office on May 6, and comes amid high tensions between the trans-Atlantic partners over trade and the Russian war in Ukraine.
The visit was confirmed by a German government spokesperson and a White House official.
Reuters
Germany's new chancellor Merz to meet Trump in Washington on Thursday
Image: Annegret Hilse/Reuters
