Israeli strike on aid delivery point kills 26 in Rafah, Hamas-linked media say

01 June 2025 - 09:03 By Reuters
A paramedic carries a Palestinian man wounded in an Israeli strike, at Nasser Hospital, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, June 1, 2025.
Image: Hatem Khaled/Reuters

An Israeli strike on an aid distribution point run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) killed at least 26 in Rafah, Palestinian and Hamas-affiliated media said on Sunday.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on the reported strike.

The GHF, also backed by Israel, recently started operating in Gaza.

While some Palestinians expressed concern over its neutrality and biometric and other checks Israel said it would employ, Israeli officials said it allowed screening of recipients to exclude anyone found to be connected with Hamas.

On May 28, Hamas accused Israel of killing at least three Palestinians and wounding 46 near one of the GHF's distribution sites, an accusation the aid group denied.

The Israeli military also said its troops fired warning shots in the area outside the compound to re-establish control, as thousands of Palestinians rushed to an aid distribution site.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Unilever’s Ben & Jerry’s calls war in Gaza a ‘genocide’

The independent board of Ben & Jerry's said the conflict in Gaza is a genocide, escalating a bitter feud between the ice cream maker and its longtime ...
News
1 day ago

US proposes 60-day ceasefire for Gaza, hostage-prisoner swap, plan shows

A US plan for Gaza seen by Reuters on Friday proposes a 60-day ceasefire and the release of 28 Israeli hostages alive and dead in the first week in ...
News
2 days ago

Deadly break-in at UN warehouse as aid trickles into Gaza

A UN warehouse in war-torn Gaza was broken into by “hordes of hungry people” on Wednesday as aid trickles into the Palestinian enclave on the brink ...
News
3 days ago

US says Israel accepts Gaza ceasefire plan but Hamas cool to it

Israel has agreed to a US ceasefire proposal for Gaza, the White House said on Thursday, and Hamas said it was reviewing the plan though its terms ...
News
2 days ago
