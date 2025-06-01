An Israeli strike on an aid distribution point run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) killed at least 26 in Rafah, Palestinian and Hamas-affiliated media said on Sunday.
There was no immediate comment from Israel on the reported strike.
The GHF, also backed by Israel, recently started operating in Gaza.
While some Palestinians expressed concern over its neutrality and biometric and other checks Israel said it would employ, Israeli officials said it allowed screening of recipients to exclude anyone found to be connected with Hamas.
On May 28, Hamas accused Israel of killing at least three Palestinians and wounding 46 near one of the GHF's distribution sites, an accusation the aid group denied.
The Israeli military also said its troops fired warning shots in the area outside the compound to re-establish control, as thousands of Palestinians rushed to an aid distribution site.
Israeli strike on aid delivery point kills 26 in Rafah, Hamas-linked media say
Image: Hatem Khaled/Reuters
