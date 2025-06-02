The group said the walks have been held every week since then for the hostages “without any violent incidents until today”.
Man attacks Colorado crowd with firebombs, 6 people injured
Image: REUTERS/Mark Makela
Six people were injured on Sunday when a 45-year-old man yelled “free Palestine” and threw incendiary devices into a crowd in Boulder, Colorado, where a demonstration to remember the Israeli hostages who remain in Gaza was taking place, authorities said.
Six victims aged between 67 and 88 were transported to hospitals, said the FBI special agent in charge of the Denver field office, Mark Michalek. At least one of them was in a critical condition, authorities said.
“As a result of the preliminary facts, it is clear this is a targeted act of violence and the FBI is investigating it as an act of terrorism,” Michalek said.
He named the suspect as Mohamed Soliman, who was hospitalised shortly after the attack. Reuters could not immediately locate contact information for him or his family.
FBI director Kash Patel also described the incident as a “targeted terror attack,” and Colorado attorney general Phil Weiser said it appeared to be “a hate crime given the group that was targeted”.
Boulder police chief Stephen Redfearn said he did not believe anyone else was involved.
“We're fairly confident we have the lone suspect in custody,” he said.
The attack took place at the Pearl Street Mall, a popular pedestrian shopping district in the shadow of the University of Colorado, during an event organised by Run for Their Lives, an organisation devoted to drawing attention to the hostages seized in the aftermath of Hamas' 2023 attack on Israel.
Two Israeli embassy staffers killed in Washington DC shooting, suspect held
The group said the walks have been held every week since then for the hostages “without any violent incidents until today”.
The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the US over Israel's war in Gaza, which has spurred an increase in anti-Semitic hate crimes and moves by conservative supporters of Israel led by US President Donald Trump to brand pro-Palestinian protests as anti-Semitic. His administration has detained protesters of the war without charges and cut off funding to elite US universities that have permitted such demonstrations.
In a post on X Trump's deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said Soliman had overstayed his visa and been allowed to work by the previous administration. He said it was further evidence of the need to “fully reverse” what he described as “suicidal migration”.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the suspect's immigration status. When asked about Soliman, the department of homeland security said more information would be provided as it became available.
Brooke Coffman, a 19-year-old at the University of Colorado who witnessed the Boulder incident, said she saw four women lying or sitting on the ground with burns on their legs. One appeared to have been badly burned on most of her body and had been wrapped in a flag by someone, she said.
She described seeing a man who she presumed to be the attacker standing in the courtyard shirtless, holding a glass bottle of clear liquid and shouting.
“Everybody is yelling 'get water, get water,'” Coffman said.
Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, a prominent Jewish Democrat, said it was an anti-Semitic attack.
“This is horrifying and it cannot continue. We must stand up to anti-Semitism,” he said on X.
The attack comes after last month's arrest of a Chicago-born man in the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy employees in Washington, DC. Someone opened fire on a group of people leaving an event hosted by the American Jewish Committee, an advocacy group that fights anti-Semitism and supports Israel.
The shooting fuelled polarisation in the US over the war in Gaza between supporters of Israel and pro-Palestinian demonstrators.
Colorado governor Jared Polis posted on social media that it was “unfathomable the Jewish community is facing another terror attack in Boulder”.
