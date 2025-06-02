According to Trump envoy Keith Kellogg, the two sides will in Turkey present their respective documents outlining their ideas for peace terms, though it is clear that after three years of war Moscow and Kyiv remain far apart.
Russia and Ukraine to talk about peace but remain far apart
Russian and Ukrainian officials are due to sit down on Monday in the Turkish city of Istanbul for their second round of direct peace talks since 2022, but the two sides continue to be far apart on how to end the war as the fighting steps up.
US President Donald Trump has demanded Russia and Ukraine make peace, but so far they have not and the White House has repeatedly warned the US will “walk away” from the war if the two sides are too stubborn to reach a peace deal.
The first round of talks on May 16 yielded the biggest prisoner swap of the war but no sign of peace, or even a ceasefire as the two sides merely set out their opening negotiating positions.
After keeping the world guessing on whether Ukraine would turn up for the second round, President Volodymyr Zelensky said defence minister Rustem Umerov would meet Russian officials in Istanbul.
The Russian delegation will be headed by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, who after the first round invoked French general and statesman Napoleon Bonaparte to assert war and negotiations should always be conducted at the same time.
On Sunday, Ukraine launched one of its most ambitious attacks of the war, targeting Russian nuclear-capable long-range bombers in Siberia and other military bases, while the Kremlin launched 472 drones at Ukraine, Ukraine's air force said, the highest nightly total of the war.
The idea of direct talks was first proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin after Ukraine and European powers demanded he agree to a ceasefire, which the Kremlin dismissed.
Putin said Russia would draft a memorandum setting out the broad contours of a possible peace accord and only then discuss a ceasefire.
Kyiv said over the weekend it was waiting for draft memorandum from the Russian side.
Medinsky, the lead Kremlin negotiator, said on Sunday Moscow had received Ukraine's draft memorandum and told Russia’s RIA news agency the Kremlin would react to it on Monday.
Ukraine keeps Russia guessing over participation in June 2 peace talks
Many Ukrainians balk at conceding land to Russia, entangling peace talks
