World

South Korea to minimise effect of 50% tariff on steel products: ministry

02 June 2025 - 13:20 By Jack Kim and Hyunjoo Jin
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Shares of South Korean steelmakers lost ground on Monday, with POSCO and Hyundai Steel falling 3% and SeAH Steel Corp down 6.3% in morning trade. File photo.
Shares of South Korean steelmakers lost ground on Monday, with POSCO and Hyundai Steel falling 3% and SeAH Steel Corp down 6.3% in morning trade. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korea's industry ministry said on Monday it will respond to the looming 50% US tariff on steel products as part of its trade discussions with Washington to minimise the effect on industry.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he planned to increase tariffs on imported steel and aluminium to 50% from 25%, ratcheting up pressure on global steel producers and deepening his trade war.

The ministry held an emergency meeting with officials from the country's major steelmakers, including POSCO and Hyundai Steel, it said in a statement.

Shares of South Korean steelmakers lost ground on Monday, with POSCO and Hyundai Steel falling 3% and SeAH Steel Corp down 6.3% in morning trade.

South Korea was the fourth-biggest exporter of steel to the US, behind Canada, Mexico and Brazil last year, according to American Iron and Steel Institute data.

South Korea, a major US ally, has called for the exemption of tariffs on steel, autos and others items, during talks with the US.

Seoul agreed in late April to craft a trade package by the end of the 90-day pause on Trump's reciprocal tariffs in July, but it has been difficult for negotiators to make big decisions due to a political leadership vacuum.

In late March, Hyundai Steel announced a plan to build a $5.8bn (R104.05bn) factory in Louisiana in response to US tariffs, but the factory will not open until 2029. In April, Hyundai Steel's bigger rival POSCO signed a preliminary deal to make an equity investment in the factory project.

Reuters

READ MORE:

EU threatens countermeasures over Trump's steel tariffs hike

The European Commission said on Saturday that Europe was prepared to retaliate against President Donald Trump's plan to double tariffs on imported ...
News
1 day ago

South Africa needs to export to Brics, other regions in wake of US tariffs

Under these circumstances it is common to observe exporters broadening their range of export destinations, writes Nompilo Mtshali.
Business Times
1 day ago

Trump’s tariffs to remain in effect after appeals court grants stay

A federal appeals court temporarily reinstated the most sweeping of President Donald Trump's tariffs on Thursday, a day after a US trade court ruled ...
News
3 days ago

US court blocks most Trump tariffs, says president exceeded his authority

The Court of International Trade said the US constitution gives Congress exclusive authority to regulate commerce with other countries that is not ...
News
4 days ago

Green steel is distant and expensive, but teal steel is coming

There is a conundrum in plans to decarbonise the steel sector: it's feasible with current technologies, but also unlikely because of the huge cost ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. UP student graduates with degree in actuarial science at 17 South Africa
  2. Fezile Ngubane is a victim, not involved in Olorato Mongale's killing: police South Africa
  3. WATCH | Funeral service of Olorato Mongale South Africa
  4. Olorato Mongale murder suspect wanted to end his life, says last person to see ... South Africa
  5. Endumeni municipal manager resigns amid corruption allegations Politics

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep93 | Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, Hyundai Grand Creta, Nissan Navara, ...
Trump plans to boost steel tariffs, EU Commission regrets announcement | REUTERS