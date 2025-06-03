Australian woman accused of three mushroom murders breaks down in court

An Australian woman accused of murdering three of her estranged husband's elderly relatives with a meal laced with poisonous mushrooms wept when she was questioned about expletive-laden messages about the victims on Tuesday in a case that has captivated the country.
Erin Patterson, 50, is charged with the July 2023 murders of her mother-in-law Gail Patterson, father-in-law Donald Patterson and Gail's sister, Heather Wilkinson, and the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson, Heather's husband.
The prosecution alleges she knowingly served the guests Beef Wellington that contained lethal death cap mushrooms at her home in Leongatha, a town of around 6,000 people 135km from Melbourne.
Patterson denied the charges, with her defence saying the deaths were a "terrible accident". She faces a life sentence if found guilty.
Appearing as a witness for her own defence, Erin Patterson was questioned on Tuesday by her barrister Colin Mandy about expletive-laden messages sent to friends regarding the Patterson family.
The court previously heard the relationship between the accused and her estranged husband, Simon Patterson, deteriorated shortly before the alleged murders due to a disagreement over child support.
"I wish I'd never said it. I feel ashamed for saying it and I wish the family didn't have to hear I said that," she said of the messages the court has previously heard in the prosecution's case.
"I was frustrated with Simon but it wasn't Don and Gail's fault," she told the court through tears.
Erin Patterson is the first witness for the defence after the prosecution rested its case on Monday after a month of evidence from witnesses, including relatives and medical, forensic and mushroom experts.
The accused began her testimony on Monday afternoon. It is unknown how long she will give evidence and whether she will be cross-examined by the prosecution.
The trial, which began on April 29, has seen intense interest from Australian and international media, with podcasters, journalists and documentary-makers descending on the town of Morwell, around two hours east of Melbourne, where the trial is being held.
State broadcaster ABC's daily podcast about proceedings is the most popular in the country, with two others also high in the charts.
The trial continues.
Reuters
Australian woman accused of three mushroom murders breaks down in court
Image: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images
