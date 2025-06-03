Over 200 prisoners break out of Pakistani jail after earthquake panic, says official

Over 200 prisoners escaped in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi late on Monday after they were permitted to leave their cells following a series of earthquake tremors, local officials and police said.
Hundreds of prisoners were allowed into the courtyard of the jail due to the tremors, Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar, the provincial law minister, told reporters at the scene.
"There was panic here because of earthquake tremors," said Lanjar, adding that it was hard to control a throng of up to 1,000 people.
The jailbreak began just before midnight on Monday and carried on till the early hours of Tuesday, he said.
Police said the prisoners snatched guns from prison staff, leading to a shootout, and then forced open the main gate.
On Tuesday, a Reuters reporter at the site saw shattered glass and damaged electronic equipment inside the jail. A meeting room, for prisoners to see their families, had been ransacked. Anxious family members gathered outside the jail on Tuesday.
It was one of the largest jailbreaks ever in Pakistan, Lanjar said. The prison in the Malir district of Karachi, Pakistan's biggest city, is in a poor residential and industrial neighbourhood.
Prisoners ran through the area through the night, some barefoot, chased by police, with police managing to round some up into police vans, local TV footage showed.
Provincial police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said that most of the inmates had been involved in small-time crimes like drug addiction.
At least one prisoner was killed in the shooting, which also wounded three prison staff, he said.
Murad Ali Shah, the provincial chief minister, said that around 80 prisoners had so far been caught, adding that it was a mistake for the prison authorities to have allowed the inmates out of their cells. He warned those still at large to hand themselves in, or face a serious charge for breaking out.
"Petty crime charges will become a big case like terrorism," Shah said.
Reuters
Over 200 prisoners break out of Pakistani jail after earthquake panic, says official
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
Over 200 prisoners escaped in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi late on Monday after they were permitted to leave their cells following a series of earthquake tremors, local officials and police said.
Hundreds of prisoners were allowed into the courtyard of the jail due to the tremors, Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar, the provincial law minister, told reporters at the scene.
"There was panic here because of earthquake tremors," said Lanjar, adding that it was hard to control a throng of up to 1,000 people.
The jailbreak began just before midnight on Monday and carried on till the early hours of Tuesday, he said.
Police said the prisoners snatched guns from prison staff, leading to a shootout, and then forced open the main gate.
On Tuesday, a Reuters reporter at the site saw shattered glass and damaged electronic equipment inside the jail. A meeting room, for prisoners to see their families, had been ransacked. Anxious family members gathered outside the jail on Tuesday.
It was one of the largest jailbreaks ever in Pakistan, Lanjar said. The prison in the Malir district of Karachi, Pakistan's biggest city, is in a poor residential and industrial neighbourhood.
Prisoners ran through the area through the night, some barefoot, chased by police, with police managing to round some up into police vans, local TV footage showed.
Provincial police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said that most of the inmates had been involved in small-time crimes like drug addiction.
At least one prisoner was killed in the shooting, which also wounded three prison staff, he said.
Murad Ali Shah, the provincial chief minister, said that around 80 prisoners had so far been caught, adding that it was a mistake for the prison authorities to have allowed the inmates out of their cells. He warned those still at large to hand themselves in, or face a serious charge for breaking out.
"Petty crime charges will become a big case like terrorism," Shah said.
Reuters
READ MORE:
Inside cops' rescue of 44 Ethiopians from Sandton house
DR Congo government says 129 killed in attempted prison break
Five inmates killed in attempted breakout from Somalian prison
More than 100 inmates escape after rain damages Nigerian prison
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos