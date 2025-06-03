World

Top US immigration officials defend arrest of Massachusetts high school student

03 June 2025 - 06:35 By Nate Raymond
Classmates of Marcelo Gomes da Silva, who was reportedly detained by immigration and customs enforcement agents, join members of the community at a rally in support of da Silva after their high school graduation in Milford, Massachusetts on June 1 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

The head of US immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) defended on Monday his agency's decision to arrest a Massachusetts high school student on his way to volleyball practice, saying “he's in this country illegally and we're not going to walk away from anybody”.

Todd Lyons, acting director of ICE, made the comments when reporters asked him during an event in Boston to explain why authorities on Saturday arrested 18-year-old Marcelo Gomes Da Silva, who has been in the US since 2012.

The Brazilian's arrest prompted a large protest on Sunday in the Boston suburb of Milford, where he lives, and a demand for information about the incident from Democratic governor Maura Healey, who said she was “disturbed and outraged” by the situation. Lyons spoke about the arrest of Gomes while announcing the results of an immigration enforcement surge in Massachusetts that resulted in nearly 1,500 people being taken into custody last month as part of Republican President Donald Trump's hardline effort to ramp up mass deportations.

Lyons and Patricia Hyde, acting field director of ICE enforcement and removal operations in Boston, said Gomes was not the target of the investigation that led to his arrest, and authorities instead were seeking his father, who remains at large.

“Obviously he isn't the father of the year because he brought his son here illegally as well,” Lyons said.

The Milford High School student had been driving his father's vehicle when he was arrested after a traffic stop, Lyons said. Lyons said when authorities encounter someone in the country illegally, “we will take action on that”.

“We're doing the job ICE should have been doing all along,” Lyons said.

“We enforce all immigration laws.”

“The actions by ICE in arresting a teenager on his way to volleyball practice are outrageous,” Miriam Conrad, Gomes' lawyer, said.

“Locking up a high school junior with no criminal record does not make the community safer. It sows fear among immigrants.”

Hours after the press conference, a federal judge issued an order barring immigration authorities from transferring Gomes out of Massachusetts without 48-hours' notice while the court considers a lawsuit arguing he was unlawfully detained.

The lawsuit said Gomes entered the US on a student visa. While his student visa status has lapsed, the lawsuit said he intends to apply for asylum.

Reuters

