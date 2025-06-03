China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday two Japanese men killed last month in the northeastern city of Dalian were business partners of the suspect and authorities were investigating.
Dalian police confirmed the case on Tuesday and said a 42-year-old male suspect of Chinese nationality has been arrested. Police said he had lived in Japan for a long time.
The two victims were business partners of the suspect who had entered China temporarily, police said, adding the incident was triggered due to business conflicts.
The Japanese government is “providing necessary support to the victims' families and will continue to respond appropriately from the perspective of protecting Japanese nationals”, said chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi.
Chinese police notified the Japanese consulate in Shenyang on May 25 about the killings, two days after the incident, Hayashi told a regular briefing.
Reuters
Two Japanese men killed in northeast China after business dispute
Image: lakhesis/123rf.com
