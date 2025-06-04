“I didn't want their care of me to stop, so I kept it going. I shouldn't have done it,” she told the court.
Australian mushroom murders accused gives her account of fatal lunch
Image: ANITA LESTER/AAP/via REUTERS
An Australian woman accused of murdering three of her estranged husband's elderly relatives with poisonous mushrooms gave her account of the fatal lunch on Wednesday, in a case that has gripped the public.
Erin Patterson, 50, is charged with the July 2023 murders of her mother-in-law Gail Patterson, father-in-law Donald Patterson and Gail's sister, Heather Wilkinson, and the attempted murder of Ian Wilkinson, Heather's husband.
The prosecution alleges she knowingly served the guests lethal death cap mushrooms in a Beef Wellington at her home in Leongatha, a town of around 6,000 people 135km from Melbourne.
She has denied the charges, with her defence saying the deaths were a “terrible accident”. She faces a life sentence if found guilty.
The accused, the first witness for her own defence who began her evidence on Monday afternoon, repeatedly wept when she told the court on Wednesday she may have accidentally included foraged mushrooms into the food she served.
“I think there was a possibility there were foraged ones in there,” she said when she was questioned by her own barrister, Colin Mandy. The court also heard on Wednesday Patterson had invented medical issues partly to elicit sympathy from her estranged husband's relatives, from whom she said she felt she was growing apart.
Australian woman accused of three mushroom murders breaks down in court
