World

Central Cologne evacuated after discovery of World War 2 bombs

04 June 2025 - 11:52 By RACHEL MORE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Warning tape at a construction site at Heidestrasse near Berlin's central train station after a World War 2 bomb was discovered at the site on April 19 2018. Thousands were evacuated from central Cologne in western Germany on Wednesday after the discovery of three wartime bombs. File photo.
Warning tape at a construction site at Heidestrasse near Berlin's central train station after a World War 2 bomb was discovered at the site on April 19 2018. Thousands were evacuated from central Cologne in western Germany on Wednesday after the discovery of three wartime bombs. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Thousands of people were being evacuated from central Cologne in western Germany on Wednesday after the discovery of three wartime bombs, in what the city authority called the largest such measure since the end of World War 2.

An evacuation zone with a radius of 1km will be cleared from 8am 6am GMT), affecting about 20,500 residents as well as many workers and hotel guests in the city's historic old town and popular Deutz district, the authority said.

Three American bombs from World War 2, each with impact fuses, were discovered during construction work on Monday in Deutz, a bustling area on the bank of the River Rhine.

A team of bomb disposal experts plan to disarm the ordnance later on Wednesday.

Unexploded bombs are often found in Germany, which had many of its major cities bombed to ruins during the war, and such operations often go smoothly.

The evacuation area includes one hospital, two retirement homes and nine schools, as well as 58 hotels and many museums.

“Everyone involved hopes the defusing can be completed on Wednesday. This is only possible if those affected leave their homes or workplaces early and stay outside the evacuation area from the outset,” the city authority said, appealing to residents to follow instructions.

The measures caused major disruptions to transport in and out of the city of more than a million people, with Germany's national rail operator warning many trains would be diverted or possibly cancelled.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Colorado firebomb suspect planned attack for a year, prosecutors say

An Egyptian national charged with tossing petrol bombs at a pro-Israeli rally in Boulder, Colorado, injuring a dozen people, planned his attack for a ...
News
1 day ago

Russia and Ukraine to talk about peace but remain far apart

Russian and Ukrainian officials are due to sit down on Monday in the Turkish city of Istanbul for their second round of direct peace talks since ...
News
2 days ago

Germany's new chancellor Merz to meet Trump in Washington on Thursday

Germany's new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, will travel to Washington to meet US President Donald Trump on Thursday, German and US officials said on ...
News
3 days ago

Iran may pause enrichment for US nod on nuclear rights, release of frozen funds: sources

Iran may pause uranium enrichment if the US releases frozen Iranian funds and recognises Tehran's right to refine uranium for civilian use under a ...
News
6 days ago

Discovery of World War 2 bomb near major Paris train station disrupts services

The discovery of an unexploded bomb dating back to World War 2 has disrupted morning traffic to and from the bustling Gare du Nord train station in ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cold and rain predicted as KZN hosts 98th Comrades, snow on Monday South Africa
  2. Petrol and diesel prices to drop at midnight news
  3. WATCH | Police car on the road with no door — here’s what happened South Africa
  4. Olorato Mongale's family steps aside from helping former suspect South Africa
  5. Former traffic cop who shot dead wife's boyfriend sentenced to 12 years South Africa

Latest Videos

More than 4 million refugees have fled Sudan's civil war: UN | REUTERS
World airlines cut profit forecast over trade turmoil | REUTERS