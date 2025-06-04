Nato's Baltic drills are part of the alliance's preparations for a potential military clash with Russia, Tass news agency reported Russia's deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko as saying in remarks published on Wednesday.
“We assess Nato's military activity as part of preparations for military clashes with Russia,” Tass reported Grushko as saying.
“If we look at the focus of these exercises, the concept, the structure of the deployment of forces, the forces themselves, their quality, the tasks that are formulated for these exercises, then this is a fight against a comparable adversary,” Grushko said according to Tass.
BALTOPS — Nato's annual exercise in the Baltic Sea and the regions surrounding it — is being held this month.
Reuters
Nato's Baltic drills part of preparations for potential clash with Russia
Image: REUTERS/Oliver Barth
Nato's Baltic drills are part of the alliance's preparations for a potential military clash with Russia, Tass news agency reported Russia's deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko as saying in remarks published on Wednesday.
“We assess Nato's military activity as part of preparations for military clashes with Russia,” Tass reported Grushko as saying.
“If we look at the focus of these exercises, the concept, the structure of the deployment of forces, the forces themselves, their quality, the tasks that are formulated for these exercises, then this is a fight against a comparable adversary,” Grushko said according to Tass.
BALTOPS — Nato's annual exercise in the Baltic Sea and the regions surrounding it — is being held this month.
Reuters
READ MORE:
UK to expand submarine fleet in shift to 'warfighting readiness'
Russia-backed group hacked police and Nato, say Dutch authorities
Russia and Ukraine to talk about peace but remain far apart
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos