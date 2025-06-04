World

Nato's Baltic drills part of preparations for potential clash with Russia

04 June 2025 - 09:30 By Lidia Kelly
Braunschweig-class corvettes of the German Navy Magdeburg (F261) and Braunschweig (F260) during a media event before US-led Nato naval exercise BALTOPS in the Baltic Sea, in Rostock, Germany, on June 3 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Oliver Barth

Nato's Baltic drills are part of the alliance's preparations for a potential military clash with Russia, Tass news agency reported Russia's deputy foreign minister Alexander Grushko as saying in remarks published on Wednesday.

“We assess Nato's military activity as part of preparations for military clashes with Russia,” Tass reported Grushko as saying.

“If we look at the focus of these exercises, the concept, the structure of the deployment of forces, the forces themselves, their quality, the tasks that are formulated for these exercises, then this is a fight against a comparable adversary,” Grushko said according to Tass.

BALTOPS — Nato's annual exercise in the Baltic Sea and the regions surrounding it — is being held this month.

Reuters 

