World

FACTBOX | What is the Muslim hajj pilgrimage?

05 June 2025 - 13:23 By Tala Ramadan and Michael Georgy
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Muslim pilgrims climb Jabal al-Rahmah, also known as Mount Arafat, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on June 5 2025.
Muslim pilgrims climb Jabal al-Rahmah, also known as Mount Arafat, during the annual hajj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on June 5 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Here is a look at the hajj, one of the largest mass gatherings in the world, which starts in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Some key facts about the event:

  • The hajj is an annual pilgrimage millions of Muslims make to Mecca with the intention of performing religious rites as taught by the prophet Mohammad to his followers 14 centuries ago.
  • The fifth pillar of Islam, the hajj is mandatory once in a lifetime for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it and is the most significant manifestation of Islamic faith and unity.
  • The hajj begins in the 12th month of the Islamic year, which is lunar, not solar, meaning the hajj and the fasting month of Ramadan fall at different times of the solar calendar each year.
  • A quota system for visitors to Mecca was introduced in 1987, agreed by member countries of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation, to limit the number allowed by each country to 0.1% of its population.
  • Stampedes, tent fires and other accidents have caused hundreds of deaths over the past 30 years, forcing the Saudi government to build new infrastructure. In 2011, Saudi Arabia began the biggest expansion yet of the Grand Mosque of Mecca to increase its capacity to two-million. A new railway will link the holy sites around Mecca.
  • Eid al-Adha, one of Islam's two main festivals, marks the climax of the annual hajj pilgrimage, when Muslims slaughter animals — to commemorate the willingness of Ibrahim, or Abraham, to sacrifice his son on God's command — often distributing meat to the poor.

Reuters

MORE:

‘Natural causes, not heat, killed SA Hajj pilgrims’

The South African Hajj & Umrah Council has urged the Muslim community which wants to go to Saudi Arabia for the pilgrimage to register early so that ...
News
11 months ago

Fourteen Jordanians die during hajj in Saudi Arabia, some succumb to heat

Fourteen Jordanians have been reported dead during the annual Muslim haj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, some of them due to heat stroke, while 17 others ...
News
11 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former traffic cop who shot dead wife's boyfriend sentenced to 12 years South Africa
  2. Cold and rain predicted as KZN hosts 98th Comrades, snow on Monday South Africa
  3. Petrol and diesel prices to drop at midnight news
  4. Trump bans nationals from 12 countries, citing security concerns World
  5. Cape Town labour court reinstates driver sacked for negligence at African Bank South Africa

Latest Videos

LIVE: Muslim pilgrims start settling in Arafat | REUTERS
Crowd chaos outside Indian cricket stadium turns deadly | REUTERS