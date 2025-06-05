World

Nato ministers to discuss defence spending hike before key summit

05 June 2025 - 13:08 By Lili Bayer, Sabine Siebold and Andrew Gray
Nato defence ministers attend a meeting at the alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on June 5 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Yves Herman

Nato defence ministers gathered in Brussels on Thursday to discuss how to meet US President Donald Trump’s demand for significant increases in spending, less than three weeks before a key summit of the alliance in The Hague.

Trump has said Nato allies should boost investment in defence to 5% of GDP, up from the target of 2%.

Diplomats say the European allies understand that hiking defence expenditure is the price of ensuring a continued US commitment to the continent’s security and that keeping America on board means allowing Trump to be able to declare a win on his 5% demand during the summit, scheduled for June 24-25.

“We have to go further and we have to go faster,” Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte told reporters on Wednesday. “A new defence investment plan will be at the heart of the Nato summit in The Hague.”

In a bid to meet Trump’s 5% goal, Rutte has proposed alliance members boost defence spending to 3.5% of GDP and commit a further 1.5% to broader security-related spending, Reuters has reported.

Details of the new investment plan will probably continue to be negotiated until the eve of the Nato summit.

Trump bans nationals from 12 countries, citing security concerns

US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation on Wednesday banning the nationals of 12 countries from entering the US, saying the move was needed ...
News
8 hours ago

“We have to find a realistic compromise between what is necessary and what is possible to spend,” German defence minister Boris Pistorius said on Wednesday.

Countries remain divided over the timeline for a new pledge.

“There's not unlimited time,” US ambassador to Nato Matthew Whitaker told reporters on Wednesday.

Rutte has proposed reaching the 5% by 2032 — a date some eastern European states consider too distant but which some others see as too early and unrealistic, given spending and industrial production levels now.

A 2032 target is “definitely too late”, Lithuanian defence minister Dovile Sakaliene said on Wednesday, arguing for a target of 2030 at the latest.

There is also an ongoing debate about how to define “defence-related” spending, which might include spending on cybersecurity and certain types of infrastructure.

“The aim is to find a definition precise enough to cover only real security-related investments and also time broad enough to allow for national specifics,” said one Nato diplomat.

Reuters

