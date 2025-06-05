World

Pakistan 'ready but not desperate' for talks with India, says foreign minister

05 June 2025 - 06:45 By Asif Shahzad
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, attends the signing ceremony of the Convention on the Establishment of The International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China May 30, 2025.
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, attends the signing ceremony of the Convention on the Establishment of The International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China May 30, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Bertha Wang

Pakistan is “ready but not desperate” for talks with arch-rival India, its foreign minister said on Wednesday, underlining the lack of a thaw in relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours after their worst military conflict in decades.

Both sides used fighter jets, missiles, drones and artillery last month in four days of clashes, their worst fighting in decades, before a ceasefire the US said it brokered on May 10. India has denied any third party role in the ceasefire.

“Whenever they ask for a dialogue, at whatever level, we are ready but we are not desperate,” Pakistan's foreign minister Ishaq Dar told a news conference in Islamabad.

The spark for the fighting was an April 22 attack in Indian Kashmir that killed 26 people, most of them tourists. New Delhi blamed the incident on “terrorists” backed by Pakistan, a charge denied by Islamabad.

Dar said Pakistan wanted a comprehensive dialogue on a range of issues including water, whereas India wanted to focus only on terrorism.

“That's not on. Nobody else is more serious than us. It takes two to tango,” he said, referring to comments by Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar that the talks should only cover the issue of terrorism.

The Indian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Dar's remarks.

New Delhi has previously said the only matter left to discuss with Pakistan was the vacation of what India describes as Pakistani-held territory in Kashmir — a disputed Himalayan region that both nations claim in full but rule in part.

Pakistan is keen to discuss water rights after India held “in abeyance” the Indus Waters Treaty after the April 22 attack. The treaty guarantees water for 80% of Pakistan's farms from three rivers that flow from India.

Reuters

