The Kremlin says the war in Ukraine is an existential question for Russia after being asked what it made of US President Donald Trump likening the conflict to a playground fight.
“Sometimes you see two young children fighting like crazy, they hate each other and they're fighting in a park,” Trump said on Thursday.
“Sometimes you're better off letting them fight for a while and then pulling them apart,” he added.
Asked about the comment, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday Trump had the right to his own opinion, but the conflict for Russia was an existential matter about securing its own security and the future of the country.
Reuters
Kremlin, on Trump likening war in Ukraine to a playground fight, says the conflict is existential
Image: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
