US group distributing aid in Gaza reopens sites after deadly shootings

A US- and Israeli-backed organisation distributing aid in Gaza reopened two sites on Thursday, a day after halting work in response to deadly shootings close to its operations.
The US-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) said 26 truckloads of desperately needed food were handed out at two sites in southern Gaza's Rafah area.
The GHF, which has been fiercely criticised by humanitarian organisations, including the UN, for alleged lack of neutrality, began distributing aid last week and had been running three sites earlier this week.
GHF's interim director John Acree said the group was looking to open more sites, including in north Gaza, and “ensure safe and more efficient delivery of lifesaving aid”.
The UN has warned most of Gaza's 2.3-million population is at risk of famine after an 11-week Israeli blockade of the enclave, with the rate of young children suffering from acute malnutrition nearly tripling.
“The failure to provide urgent therapeutic feeding and health services for children places thousands of lives at immediate risk, and could result in unnecessary and continued loss of life,” UN aid chief Tom Fletcher told the Security Council in a note, seen by Reuters.
Meanwhile, Israel announced it had recovered the bodies of two dual-nationality Israeli-American hostages from Gaza. Gadi Hagi and his wife Judy Weinstein-Hagi were killed and taken to Gaza after Hamas' October 7 2023 attack that triggered the war. T total of 56 hostages remain in captivity, with fewer than half believed to be alive.
The Israeli military has intensified operations in Gaza since breaking a fragile ceasefire with Hamas in March, taking more territory with the government pushing to wipe out the Islamist militant group.
At least 20 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza on Thursday, including four journalists in a hospital in the enclave’s north, local health authorities said. The military said it had targeted an Islamic Jihad militant who was operating a command-and-control centre.
The Hamas-run government media office said 225 journalists in Gaza have been killed since the war began. The renewed military campaign has further isolated Israel amid mounting international pressure. On Wednesday, a US veto blocked a UN Security Council draft resolution, backed by the 14 other members, demanding an “immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire” and full, unrestricted aid access to Gaza.
Under global pressure, Israel allowed limited UN-led aid deliveries to resume on May 19. A week later, the relatively unknown GHF started a new aid distribution system that bypasses traditional relief agencies.
US group distributing aid in Gaza reopens sites after deadly shootings
Image: REUTERS/Stringer
A US- and Israeli-backed organisation distributing aid in Gaza reopened two sites on Thursday, a day after halting work in response to deadly shootings close to its operations.
The US-based Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) said 26 truckloads of desperately needed food were handed out at two sites in southern Gaza's Rafah area.
The GHF, which has been fiercely criticised by humanitarian organisations, including the UN, for alleged lack of neutrality, began distributing aid last week and had been running three sites earlier this week.
GHF's interim director John Acree said the group was looking to open more sites, including in north Gaza, and “ensure safe and more efficient delivery of lifesaving aid”.
The UN has warned most of Gaza's 2.3-million population is at risk of famine after an 11-week Israeli blockade of the enclave, with the rate of young children suffering from acute malnutrition nearly tripling.
“The failure to provide urgent therapeutic feeding and health services for children places thousands of lives at immediate risk, and could result in unnecessary and continued loss of life,” UN aid chief Tom Fletcher told the Security Council in a note, seen by Reuters.
Meanwhile, Israel announced it had recovered the bodies of two dual-nationality Israeli-American hostages from Gaza. Gadi Hagi and his wife Judy Weinstein-Hagi were killed and taken to Gaza after Hamas' October 7 2023 attack that triggered the war. T total of 56 hostages remain in captivity, with fewer than half believed to be alive.
The Israeli military has intensified operations in Gaza since breaking a fragile ceasefire with Hamas in March, taking more territory with the government pushing to wipe out the Islamist militant group.
At least 20 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza on Thursday, including four journalists in a hospital in the enclave’s north, local health authorities said. The military said it had targeted an Islamic Jihad militant who was operating a command-and-control centre.
The Hamas-run government media office said 225 journalists in Gaza have been killed since the war began. The renewed military campaign has further isolated Israel amid mounting international pressure. On Wednesday, a US veto blocked a UN Security Council draft resolution, backed by the 14 other members, demanding an “immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire” and full, unrestricted aid access to Gaza.
Under global pressure, Israel allowed limited UN-led aid deliveries to resume on May 19. A week later, the relatively unknown GHF started a new aid distribution system that bypasses traditional relief agencies.
The organisation halted distributions on Wednesday and said it was pressing Israeli forces to improve civilian safety beyond the perimeter of its operations after dozens of Palestinians were shot dead near the Rafah site over three consecutive days.
The Israeli military said on Sunday and Monday its soldiers had fired warning shots, while on Tuesday they also fired warning shots before firing towards Palestinians it said were advancing towards troops. The GHF has said aid was safely handed out from its sites without any incident. The US organisation, which uses private US security and logistics companies to transport aid to its distribution points inside Gaza, from where it is collected, said that it has so far distributed 8.4-million meals.
The UN and international humanitarian groups refuse to work with the GHF because they said aid distribution is essentially controlled by Israel's military and forces the displacement of Palestinians by limiting distribution points to a few venues in central and southern Gaza.
Footage released by the GHF this week showed hundreds of Palestinians crowding its site in Rafah, collecting aid from piles of stacked boxes without any clear system of distribution. Muslims around the world will begin celebrating Eid al Adha from Thursday, a holiday typically marked by slaughtering livestock, but in Gaza food is scarce after nearly two years of war and Israeli siege.
Israeli opposition lawmaker Avigdor Lieberman accused the government on Thursday of arming Palestinian militia perceived to be hostile to Hamas in Gaza.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel was acting “in various ways” on the recommendation of the security establishment. It did not deny Lieberman's accusation. Israeli media reported Israel had transferred weapons to Yasser Abu Shabab, a leader of a large clan in the Rafah area, which is under full Israeli army control.
Abu Shabab previously said he was building up a force to secure aid deliveries into some parts of Gaza.
Hamas security officials told Reuters Abu Shabab was wanted for “collaborating with the occupation against his people”. They said Hamas forces had killed at least two dozen of his men before January in what they said were clashes with looters.
Israel has long accused Hamas of stealing aid, which the group denied. On Wednesday, a Palestinian transport company contracted by UN agencies suspended operations indefinitely after an armed gang intercepted its aid trucks in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, killing one driver and injuring another.
The war in Gaza has raged since Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people in Israel in the October 2023 attack and took 251 hostages back to the enclave, according to Israeli tallies.
Israel responded with a military campaign that has killed over 54,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health authorities.
Reuters
READ MORE:
US vetoes UN Security Council demand for Gaza ceasefire
At least 27 Palestinians killed near Gaza aid site: UN demands investigation
Gaza ministry says Israel killed more than 30 aid seekers, Israel denies
Israeli strike on aid delivery point kills 26 in Rafah, Hamas-linked media say
US proposes 60-day ceasefire for Gaza, hostage-prisoner swap, plan shows
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos