Iraqi farmers are expanding their operations into the desert. Supported by government-subsidised sprinkler systems, some farmers say the shift from flood irrigation to sprinklers has yielded better results.
A drone view shows workers installing irrigation sprinklers in a field near Najaf, Iraq, on May 7, 2025. Image: REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A drone view shows irrigation sprinklers operating in a wheat field. Image: Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi woman works in an agricultural field near Diwaniyah, Iraq, on May 12, 2025. Image: REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
An Iraqi worker carries out maintenance on the sprinkler nozzles of a centre-pivot irrigation system in a wheat field near Najaf, Iraq, on May 5, 2025. Image: REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
As water scarcity worsens in Iraq, farmers are turning to sprinkler irrigation systems to conserve water and increase crop yields. Image: REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Workers carry out maintenance on the sprinkler nozzles of a centre-pivot irrigation system in a clover field near Diwaniyah, Iraq, on May 12, 2025. Image: REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Workers perform maintenance on sprinkler nozzles to conserve water and increase crop yields. Image: REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
WATCH | Iraqi farmers use sprinklers to grow crops in desert
