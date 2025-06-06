World

WATCH | Iraqi farmers use sprinklers to grow crops in desert

06 June 2025 - 10:10 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Iraqi farmers are expanding their operations into the desert. Supported by government-subsidised sprinkler systems, some farmers say the shift from flood irrigation to sprinklers has yielded better results.

A drone view shows workers installing irrigation sprinklers in a field near Najaf, Iraq, on May 7, 2025.
A drone view shows workers installing irrigation sprinklers in a field near Najaf, Iraq, on May 7, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
A drone view shows irrigation sprinklers operating in a wheat field.
A drone view shows irrigation sprinklers operating in a wheat field.
Image: Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi woman works in an agricultural field near Diwaniyah, Iraq, on May 12, 2025.
An Iraqi woman works in an agricultural field near Diwaniyah, Iraq, on May 12, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
An Iraqi worker carries out maintenance on the sprinkler nozzles of a centre-pivot irrigation system in a wheat field near Najaf, Iraq, on May 5, 2025.
An Iraqi worker carries out maintenance on the sprinkler nozzles of a centre-pivot irrigation system in a wheat field near Najaf, Iraq, on May 5, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
As water scarcity worsens in Iraq, farmers are turning to sprinkler irrigation systems to conserve water and increase crop yields.
As water scarcity worsens in Iraq, farmers are turning to sprinkler irrigation systems to conserve water and increase crop yields.
Image: REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Workers carry out maintenance on the sprinkler nozzles of a centre-pivot irrigation system in a clover field near Diwaniyah, Iraq, on May 12, 2025.
Workers carry out maintenance on the sprinkler nozzles of a centre-pivot irrigation system in a clover field near Diwaniyah, Iraq, on May 12, 2025.
Image: REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani
Workers perform maintenance on sprinkler nozzles to conserve water and increase crop yields.
Workers perform maintenance on sprinkler nozzles to conserve water and increase crop yields.
Image: REUTERS/Alaa al-Marjani

MORE:

LESEGO GAEGANE | A watershed moment: SA’s water future can’t wait

The job of water security belongs to all of us: researchers, entrepreneurs, engineers, educators and everyday citizens, writes Lesego Gaegane.
Ideas
20 hours ago

India weighs plan to slash Pakistan water supply with new Indus River project

India is considering plans to dramatically increase the water it draws from a major river that feeds Pakistani farms downstream, as part of ...
News
2 weeks ago

Pretoria University's rainwater harvesting transforms parking lots

As South Africa observes National Water Week from March 20-26, the University of Pretoria (UP) has unveiled an innovative rainwater harvesting system ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'A white advocate would not have the gall': judge slams counsel who asked for ... South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa tells 'gum-chewing' Nkabane to explain her behaviour in parliamentary ... South Africa
  3. Former traffic cop who shot dead wife's boyfriend sentenced to 12 years South Africa
  4. Trump bans nationals from 12 countries, citing security concerns World
  5. Blogger Mann will not be silenced on Two Oceans Marathon matter: court South Africa

Latest Videos

Iraqi farmers use sprinklers to grow crops in desert | REUTERS
Clean Cities and Towns campaign