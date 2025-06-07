World

Indonesia expects to conclude free trade talks with EU by end of June

07 June 2025 - 13:49 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia's co-ordinating minister for economic affairs, gestures as he talks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 8, 2023. File Photo
Airlangga Hartarto, Indonesia's co-ordinating minister for economic affairs, gestures as he talks during an interview with Reuters at his office in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 8, 2023. File Photo
Image: Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters

Indonesia said on Saturday that free trade negotiations with the EU, which have been going on for nine years, are expected to finish by the end of June.

Airlangga Hartarto, the chief economic minister for Southeast Asia's biggest economy, met with EU commissioner for trade Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday.

“Indonesia and the EU have agreed to conclude outstanding issues and we are ready to announce a conclusion of substantial negotiations by the end of June 2025,” Airlangga Hartarto said.

He did not disclose details about what agreements may have been reached.

Denis Chaibi, EU ambassador to Indonesia, said: “Negotiations are ongoing and substance will determine timing. We will communicate details when we have an outcome.”

The EU is Indonesia's fifth biggest trade partner, with total trade between the two reaching $30.1bn last year. Indonesia had a $4.5bn trade surplus, Airlangga said.

Indonesia and the EU have previously disagreed on EU trade rules for products with potential links to deforestation that could affect Indonesian palm oil, as well as Jakarta's ban on exports of raw minerals.

Indonesian officials have been motivated to accelerate talks on free trade agreements, keen to diversify the country's export destinations as they deal with US tariff challenges.

Seeking to end US trade deficits worldwide, US President Donald Trump announced sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs that have since been paused until July.

Indonesia is facing a 32% tariff rate.

Reuters

READ MORE:

China's rare earth export curbs hit Europe's car industry

Some European car parts plants have suspended output and Mercedes-Benz is considering ways to protect itself against shortages of rare earths as ...
Motoring
3 days ago

TIMELINE | From besties to frenemies: Donald Trump and Elon Musk

The romcom that saw South Africa's expat rich boy strike up a bromance with the king of reality TV has turned into a daytime soap. These are the days ...
Lifestyle
23 hours ago

EU picks 13 new critical material projects, including in South Africa

The EU on Wednesday announced 13 new raw material projects outside the bloc to increase its supplies of metals and minerals essential for it to stay ...
News
3 days ago

South Africa needs to export to Brics, other regions in wake of US tariffs

Under these circumstances it is common to observe exporters broadening their range of export destinations, writes Nompilo Mtshali.
Business Times
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. KZN disaster management teams on alert for disruptive snow on N3 after Comrades ... South Africa
  2. Tesla shares rise as investors cheer Musk-Trump peace call World
  3. Ramaphosa tells 'gum-chewing' Nkabane to explain her behaviour in parliamentary ... South Africa
  4. Porsche and Merc among frozen assets worth R20m linked to irregular Transnet ... South Africa
  5. SCA sends home affairs minister packing in ZEP appeal South Africa

Latest Videos

Elon Musk Calls For President Trump's Impeachment | Musk Vs Trump | Trump ...
Presley Chweneyagae 'Cobrizi' funeral service