Mexican president rebukes violence in Los Angeles protests

09 June 2025 - 16:51 By Reuters
A man stands in front of Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies along Spring Street, during a protest against federal immigration sweeps in downtown Los Angeles, California, on June 8, 2025.
Image: Reuters/Barbara Davidson

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday she did not agree with violent acts committed during the massive protests which have broken out in Los Angeles against immigration raids.

The leader, speaking from her morning press conference, also called on US authorities to respect the rule of law in migration processes.

“It must be clear: We condemn violence wherever it comes from,” Sheinbaum said.

Protests spread on the streets of Los Angeles at the weekend over President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement as groups of protesters, many carrying Mexican flags and signs denouncing US immigration authorities, gathered in spots around the city.

At least 42 Mexicans are being held in four detention centres after recent immigration raids in Los Angeles and four were deported, Mexico's foreign minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente said during Monday's press conference.

“We will continue our visits to monitor the Mexicans in detention centres in Los Angeles,” De la Fuente said.

He added that most of the Mexicans detained were working when they were arrested.

Reuters

